Oklahoma football vs. Oklahoma State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

NORMAN, Okla. - The most recent edition of "Bedlam" produced one of the most entertaining contests in the 112-game rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, as the two schools combined for series records of 114 points and 1,446 yards. Once again in control of their own destiny in regards to winning the Big 12, the sixth-ranked Sooners eye a fourth straight win Saturday when they host the Cowboys.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Oklahoma -18.

In a game that featured two high-powered offenses led by 2018 NFL Draft picks Baker Mayfield (No. 1 overall) and Mason Rudolph (No. 76), Mayfield passed for a school-record 598 yards and accounted for six total touchdowns as Oklahoma amassed 785 total yards in a 62-52 victory. This year's squad is operating at a similar level, averaging 51.3 points and 640.3 yards during a three-game winning streak that has the Sooners in a first-place tie with No. 8 West Virginia. Oklahoma State needs one more win over its final three contests to become bowl-eligible and extend its 12-year bowl streak, although getting that victory could prove elusive since coach Mike Gundy's team closes the regular season against the co-conference leaders before visiting TCU. The Cowboys blew an opportunity to take care of business last weekend, giving up two touchdowns over the final 5:43 to drop a 35-31 decision at Baylor.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-4, 2-4 Big 12)

Justice Hill , who is the conference's second-leading rusher with 895 yards, ran for 119 yards on 18 carries versus the Bears to increase his career total to 3,504 yards, passing Tatum Bell (3,409, 2000-03) for seventh place in school history. Tylan Wallace became the fourth FBS player to top 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 with 112 last weekend, giving the Cowboys their 16th 1,000-yard receiver - including one in each of the last four years. Senior quarterback Taylor Cornelius ranks fourth in the Big Ten in total offense (317.1 yards) and has emerged as a running threat over the last four games, rushing at least 11 times and scoring at least once on the ground in every contest.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-1, 5-1)

Kyler Murray became the first player in school history to throw for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 100 in a game last weekend against Texas Tech, amassing 360 passing yards and 100 rushing yards while also throwing for three scores for a school-record eighth straight game. After watching freshman Kennedy Brooks steal his thunder over the previous two games, sophomore Trey Sermon gashed the Red Raiders for career highs in carries (26), rushing yards (206) and touchdowns (three). Austin Seibert became the NCAA record-holder for most career extra-point makes (281) and extra-point attempts (285) last weekend and needs six points to break the Big 12 career scoring record of 451 points.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma's 87 wins (87-18-7) against Oklahoma State are the second-most in FBS history by one school against another program (Nebraska has defeated Kansas 91 times).

2. The Cowboys lead FBS with 33 sacks.

3. The Sooners have held their last three opponents to an average of 101.3 yards below their season averages since new defensive coordinator Ruffin McNeill replaced the fired Mike Stoops.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 55, Oklahoma State 38

