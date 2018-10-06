Oklahoma State football vs. Iowa State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Justice Hill #5 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys is tripped up by cornerback Zack Sanders #26 of the Missouri State Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 58-17.…

STILLWATER, Okla. - No. 21 Oklahoma State bounced back just fine last week after getting throttled by Texas Tech. The Cowboys seek to extend their series-best winning streak against Iowa State to seven games Saturday when the Cyclones roll into Stillwater.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Oklahoma State -10.5.

Oklahoma State was mugged 41-17 by the Red Raiders on Sept. 22 as Taylor Cornelius struggled, but the first-year starter rebounded against Kansas last weekend, passing for 312 yards and four TDs in the 48-28 victory. The Cowboys found the end zone on each of their first three possessions and scored on their first four. "I was proud of how our guys started the game," coach Mike Gundy told reporters afterward. "Sometimes we've not played real good (at Kansas) in the first half. I thought our defense and offense really took the field and motivated themselves and played well early in the game, which was very important." The Cyclones dropped a 17-14 decision last week at TCU on a field goal with 37 seconds left and could be without their top offensive threat, junior running back David Montgomery, who is listed as day-to-day with an arm injury.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-3, 0-2 Big 12)

Montgomery finished with 101 yards on 21 carries against the Horned Frogs - his second straight 100-yard effort - and became the 15th player in school history to surpass 2,000 career rushing yards. Quarterback Zeb Noland, who is likely to start again for injured starter Kyle Kempt, completed 14-of-28 passes for only 79 yards as the Cyclones were limited to 198 yards of total offense. Iowa State ranks 31st nationally in total defense (333.3 yards per game), holding three opponents to below 300 yards, and has allowed only two teams to score more than 20 points (Oklahoma State, Oklahoma) in its last 12 games while surrendering just 3.7 points in the fourth quarter over that span.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (4-1, 1-1)

After getting just 12 carries against Texas Tech (111 yards), Justice Hill notched his fourth 100-yard effort of the season with 189 yards on 31 carries against Kansas and is averaging 7.5 yards per carry so far this season. The Cowboys, down four wide receivers from summer camp - including Jalen McCleskey who announced last week that he was transferring - got a big lift from Landon Wolf, who had six catches for 116 yards. Defensive end Jordan Brailford was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after finishing with career highs in tackles (eight), sacks (three) and tackles for loss (five - most for any Big 12 player in a game this season).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 31-18-3 and has a 17-6-1 edge in games played in Stillwater. The Cowboys haven’t lost at home in the series since 2000 and scored two TDs in the last six minutes to rally for a 49-42 victory in Ames last year.

2. Iowa State has a 20-186-2 all-time overall record against ranked opponents and is 8-95-1 versus top-25 foes on the road despite winning its last two (Oklahoma, Memphis).

3. Cyclones CB Brian Peavy has 39 career passes defended to rank first among active FBS players, while S Greg Eisworth leads the team and ranks fifth in the Big 12 in tackles per game (9.5).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 24, Iowa State 16

