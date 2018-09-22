Oklahoma State football vs. Texas Tech: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Justice Hill #5 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys is tripped up by cornerback Zack Sanders #26 of the Missouri State Bears at Boone Pickens Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 58-17.…

STILLWATER, Okla. - If history is any indication, there will be a lot of points scored Saturday when No. 15 Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Cowboys got contributions from all three phases in their win against No. 24 Boise State last week while Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman threw for 605 yards - most by a freshman in Big 12 history and six shy of the all-time national freshman record - and five touchdowns in a 63-49 win last weekend over Houston.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oklahoma State -13.

Texas Tech, despite losing its starting quarterback and four wide receivers from a year ago (all to the NFL), leads the country in total yards (624.3 per game), passing yards (448.7) and is third in scoring (55.7). "Texas Tech looks to be the same Tech that they've been for forever," Cowboys coach Mike Gundy told reporters earlier this week. "They've got a young quarterback who is throwing it around and has come along. He's a really good player. This league will be disappointed to see him for the next three or four years, or however long it'll be (before he leaves)." With the departure of Mason Rudolph to the NFL, Oklahoma State has turned to Taylor Cornelius to run the attack, and the senior was impressive in a 44-21 win over the Broncos, passing for 243 yards and a TD while adding two scores and 41 yards on the ground. Although the overall series is tied 21-21-3, Oklahoma State has won the last nine contests, including seven straight at home, and the two schools have combined for at least 75 points in each of the previous six meetings.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-0)

Since replacing injured McLane Carter in the first quarter of the season opener against Ole Miss, Bowman has thrown for 1,160 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception, ranking second nationally in passing yards per game (386.7) and third in total offense (392.7). He helped junior wide receiver Antoine Wesley land in the school record books when the junior caught 13 passes for 261 yards against the Cougars - six more yards than the previous school record. Wesley ranks fourth nationally in receiving yards per game (137.7), fifth in receiving yards (413), seventh in receiving touchdowns (four) and 22nd in all-purpose yards (137.7).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (3-0)

Cornelius has completed 65-of-101 passes for 971 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions, finding Tylan Wallace 19 times for 319 yards and two scores. "(Cornelius is) very mature. He's older. He's been around for a long time and has a great demeanor for a quarterback," Gundy said of his signal-caller who played in just five games last season. "A month ago. I said he was on the tee box or the driving range, and we didn't know what he would do on the tee box on No. 1, but he's done pretty well on the first two or three holes." The high-powered Broncos offense totaled 414 yards, but the Cowboys recorded seven sacks and blocked two punts, one being returned for a TD and the other setting up the go-ahead score.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas Tech has not topped a ranked Oklahoma State team in Stillwater since recording a 27-3 victory over the No. 24 Cowboys in 1997.

2. The other 600-yard passing games in Tech history belong to Kansas City Chiefs starter Patrick Mahomes (734 yards two years ago), B.J. Symons (661 in 2003), Graham Harrell (646 in 2007) and Cody Hodges (643 in 2005).

3. Texas Tech, which has customarily struggled on defense, shut out FCS opponent Lamar but has yielded 38 points and nearly 600 yards per game in wins over Ole Miss and Houston.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31

