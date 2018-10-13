Ole Miss football vs. Arkansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

A.J. Brown #1 of the Mississippi Rebels points to the sky after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Illinois Salukis during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Ole Miss tries to snap a four-game losing streak to Arkansas when it visits the Razorbacks in an SEC contest on Saturday, packing an offense that has averaged 57.8 points in its four victories. The Rebels set school records with 826 total yards and 517 passing yards in last week's 70-21 victory over Louisiana Monroe but sophomore linebacker Mohamed Sanogo and the defense could also have a say in the outcome.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Ole Miss -6.5

"We want to go over there and hit them in the mouth and say, 'We're Ole Miss.' That's the plan," Sanogo, who leads the team with 44 tackles, told the Daily Journal of Tupelo. The Rebels, whose losses came to No. 1 Alabama 62-7 and at No. 12 LSU 45-16, have dropped the last three games against the Razorbacks by a total of six points but could have a field day against the No. 110 pass defense nationally that yields 271.3 yards per game. Arkansas fell to Alabama 65-31 last week for its fifth straight loss, allowing 40.2 points during that span, but coach Chad Morris is optimistic the Razorbacks can turn it around. "They’re not going to quit I can promise you that,'' Morris told reporters. "There’s nobody in that building over there that’s going to quit. They’ll continue to fight and that’s been our message from the get-go. We’re focused on us and we’re focused on getting a foundation on this program that’s going to last forever. You do that by learning how to finish strong."

ABOUT OLE MISS (4-2, 0-2 SEC)

Senior quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has an SEC-most 1,911 passing yards (fifth nationally) with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions while his 15.9 yards per competition is sixth in the country. His three favorite wide receivers -- junior A.J. Brown (586 yards, four TDs), sophomore D.K. Metcalf (520, five) and senior DaMarkus Lodge (386, one) are first, third and sixth in the conference in receiving yards. Junior running back Scottie Phillips is benefiting from the Rebels' potent passing attack with an SEC-most eight rushing touchdowns and his 637 yards on the ground are third in the conference and 11th nationally.

ABOUT ARKANSAS (1-5, 0-3)

Junior quarterback Ty Storey has struggled during the losing streak, completing 52.2 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and five interceptions. The Razorbacks average an SEC-worst 146.8 rushing yards with sophomore Rakeem Boyd (294 yards) and junior Devwah Whaley (234, two touchdowns) leading the way. Junior linebacker De'Jon Harris leads the SEC and is 12th in the nation with 64 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Ole Miss defense has recorded at least two turnovers in five straight games for the first time since 2014.

2. Arkansas sophomore WR De'Vion Warren leads the SEC with 30.6 yards per kick return and recorded his first career touchdown catch last week.

3. The Rebels are tied for fifth nationally with nine scoring drives of less than a minute with seven coming in two plays or fewer.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 31

