Ole Miss football vs. Texas Tech: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Kalen Ballage of the Arizona State Sun Devils rushes the football for a 75-yard touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the game at Sun Devil Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - A.J. Brown has the talent and production of a star wide receiver, not to mention the swagger. Ole Miss hopes Brown can begin his junior campaign in strong fashion Saturday when the Rebels face Texas Tech in Houston.

TV: Noon ET. LINE: Texas Tech -2.5

Brown was named a preseason All-American after racking up 75 catches for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He combined with now-senior DaMarkus Lodge (41 catches) and current sophomore D.K. Metcalf (39) for 155 grabs and 25 TDs a season ago.

“You’ve got to have that swagger about it,” Brown said earlier this summer. “I feel like we’re the best receivers corps in the country."

Brown and company certainly will pose an early test for the Red Raiders, who gave up over 32 points per game a season ago.

ABOUT OLE MISS (2017: 6-6)

While Brown is expected to be a top-10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, one of his teammates has a chance to join him in that group. Offensive tackle Greg Little, who is anything but at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, could be a high draft pick as the junior prepares to protect senior Jordan Ta'amu's blind side this season.

Ta'amu played the second half of the season under center for the Rebels in 2017 and enjoyed terrific back-to-back performances against Kentucky and Louisiana, torching those defenses for a combined 800 passing yards and seven TDs.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (2017: 6-7)

The Red Raiders had a three-way quarterback competition this summer with junior McLane Carter, sophomore Jett Duffey and freshman Alan Bowman competing for snaps. Whoever starts at quarterback for Texas Tech will have the comfort of five returning starters along the offensive line with 83 total starts between the quintet.

Texas Tech is certainly eager to take the field after losing last season's Birmingham Bowl on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left, sending the team to its sixth loss in eight games after a 4-1 start.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ole Miss is 18-3 in its last 21 season openers.

2. Texas Tech has won 15 straight season openers, trailing only Ohio State (17) and Alabama (16) among current Division I streaks.

3. The Rebels also have an experienced offensive line with the five starters - four of which are returning - combining for 103 career starts.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 39, Texas Tech 27

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.