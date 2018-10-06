Ole Miss football vs. UL Monroe: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

A.J. Brown #1 of the Mississippi Rebels points to the sky after scoring a touchdown against the Southern Illinois Salukis during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Wesley…

OXFORD, Miss. - Ole Miss looks to rebound from its second ugly loss in three weeks as it hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday afternoon. The Rebels were beaten soundly last week at LSU 45-16 last weekend after being embarrassed 62-7 at home by Alabama in Week 3.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Ole Miss -23.

“We were beaten soundly in all three phases and we've got to find a way to get better," Rebels coach Matt Luke told reporters after the loss to LSU. Ole Miss has looked good at times this season, however, with resounding wins over Texas Tech, Southern Illinois and Kent State. After starting the season 2-0, ULM finds itself on a three-game losing streak which includes a 46-14 loss at Georgia State last weekend. “Really poor job coaching, really poor job playing. We played poorly in all three phases of the game," ULM coach Matt Viator told reporters after the game.

ABOUT LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-3)

The Warhawks gave themselves little chance to win after surrendering 308 rushing yards against Georgia State, while the offense turned the ball over three times in the first half and followed that by punting on six of seven possessions in the second half. If Louisiana-Monroe stands any chance of pulling off an upset against Ole Miss, it will need quarterback Caleb Evans, who ranks second in the Sun Belt in passing yards (238.4 per game) and total offense (291.2 per game), to be turnover free. The Warhawks will also need a big game from their pass rush, which is tied for 29th in the FBS with 2.8 sacks per game.

ABOUT OLE MISS (3-2)

Ole Miss’ offense has looked explosive at times this season, putting up 47, 76 and 38 points in its three wins. The Rebels should not have a problem putting up those kinds of numbers against ULM as quarterback Jordan Ta’amu will look to break the 400-yard passing mark for the third time this season and running back Scottie Phillips will look to crack the 100-yard rushing mark for the fourth time in 2018. Ole Miss will need to play a cleaner game this week - it had 17 penalties for 167 yards, including two on fourth down that extended drives - in last week’s loss.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ole Miss hasn’t lost a non-conference game at home since 2012 and is 31-1-2 all-time against current teams from the Sun Belt Conference.

2. The Rebels have forced two or more turnovers in four straight games.

3. ULM is 4-47-1 all-time versus Southeastern Conference opponents.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 62, Louisiana-Monroe 20

