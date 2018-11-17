Oregon football vs. Arizona State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 celebrates with teammates wide receiver Dillon Mitchell #13 and tight end Kano Dillon #85 of the Oregon Ducks after throwing a touchdown pass to Dillon during the second quarter of the game against the Portland…

EUGENE, Ore. - Arizona State can remain in the driver's seat for a berth in the Pac-12 Championship Game if the Sun Devils can win at Oregon on Saturday night. Arizona State is tied for second in the South Division with Arizona (4-3), its opponent next week, and a half game behind No. 21 Utah (5-3), whom the Sun Devils already defeated this season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Oregon -4

Arizona State gave itself this opportunity by not only defeating Utah 38-20 on Nov. 3, but edging USC and UCLA by three points each to give the Sun Devils their current three-game winning streak, their longest since winning the first four games of the 2016 season. Oregon has been eliminated from contention for a Pac-12 championship game berth, but the Ducks can better their bowl possibilities with a win against Arizona State. Oregon already has a victory over No. 17 Washington on its resume this season, and the Ducks have won 10 of the last 11 meetings against Arizona State, giving them extra confidence heading into this matchup. Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert lit up the Sun Devils for 489 passing yards two years ago in a 54-35 win, which tied the program record.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12)

The Sun Devils have performed better in their run game as the season has unfolded and they’ve totaled at least 250 yards rushing in each of the past three games. Eno Benjamin has been the leading ground gainer for Arizona State and he moved to No. 1 in school history in single-season rushing yards during the Pac-10/12 era, amassing 1,295 this season, as well as 12 touchdowns. He has at least three more games to break the single season school record of 1,565 rushing yards, set by Woody Green in 1972.

ABOUT OREGON (6-4, 3-4)

The Ducks have one of the top receivers in the Pac-12 in Dillon Mitchell, who became the first player in program history with at least six receptions in seven consecutive games when he caught eight passes for 169 yards and two TDs in a 32-25 win against Utah last week. Mitchell leads the Pac-12 in receiving yards (1,002) and has 17 receptions for at least 20 yards, which is also the most in the conference. If the Sun Devils try to slide extra defenders Mitchell's way, Oregon wide receivers Jaylon Redd and Johnny Johnson III have shown they're capable of big plays.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Eight different players have a receiving TD for Oregon, good for second-most in the Pac-12.

2. Oregon freshmen running backs Travis Dye, Cyrus Habibi-Likio and CJ Verdell have accounted for 68 percent (1,171 yards) of Oregon’s rushing yards and 14 of its 20 rushing touchdowns.

3. Arizona State has allowed 11 sacks this season after giving up 41 a year ago.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 37, Oregon 35

