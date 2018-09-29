Oregon football vs. California: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 celebrates with teammates wide receiver Dillon Mitchell #13 and tight end Kano Dillon #85 of the Oregon Ducks after throwing a touchdown pass to Dillon during the second quarter of the game against the Portland…

BERKELEY, Calif. - After losing its conference opener in heartbreaking fashion, No. 20 Oregon looks to bounce back Saturday when the Ducks play their first road game of the season against unbeaten California. The Ducks led Stanford by a 24-7 margin late in the third quarter last week before falling 38-31 in overtime, while Cal is playing for the first time since recording a 45-23 victory over FCS-member Idaho State on Sept. 15.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oregon -3

Justin Herbert threw for 346 yards and a touchdown while receiver Dillon Mitchell caught 14 passes for 239 yards in Oregon’s loss to Stanford, which recovered a fumble in the final minute of regulation and kicked a tying field goal to force overtime. Herbert and the Ducks’ vaunted aerial attack will be tested by Cal, which has intercepted seven passes and is second in the Pac-12 and fifth nationally in pass-efficiency defense. The Bears are ranked for the first time since 2015 and facing an Oregon team eager to move past last week’s stunning loss to the Cardinal. “I feel like all my brothers are like caged animals. We’re just ready to get loose,” Mitchell told reporters. “I definitely know the guys in the locker room are upset. We’ve put the loss behind us, but it’s not off our minds at all.”

ABOUT OREGON (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12)

After opening with wins over Bowling Green, Portland State and San Jose State, the Ducks took a step up in competition against No. 7 Stanford and dominated most of the contest, with Herbert finishing 26-for-33 passing for 346 yards and a score. Linebacker Troy Dye has a team-high 25 tackles to lead the defense, which held Stanford’s Bryce Love to 89 yards rushing but allowed 327 yards through the air. Linebacker Justin Hollins has forced three fumbles and ranks second in the Pac-12 in sacks (4.0) and tackles-for-loss (7.5).

ABOUT CAL (3-0, 0-0)

Linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver (team-best 39 tackles) are key to the impressive Bears’ defense, which has led the team to wins over North Carolina, BYU and Idaho State. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins has three of the Bears’ seven interceptions, while the offense revolves around Patrick Laird, who rushed for 1,127 yards last season but is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry through three games. Quarterback Ross Bowers began the season as the starter but has been replaced by the tandem of Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain as coach Justin Wilcox looks for more mobility from the position.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon has won eight of the last nine games against Cal dating back to 2009 and has scored 40-plus points in seven consecutive meetings.

2. Cal has allowed a total of six points in the first half through the first three games of the season.

3. Oregon’s defense is allowing 2.13 yards per carry, which ranks third nationally.

PREDICTION: Oregon 31, Cal 24

