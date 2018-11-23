Oregon football vs. Oregon State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 celebrates with teammates wide receiver Dillon Mitchell #13 and tight end Kano Dillon #85 of the Oregon Ducks after throwing a touchdown pass to Dillon during the second quarter of the game against the Portland…

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Oregon will try to continue its recent dominance of host Oregon State when the in-state rivals meet for the 75th consecutive season on Friday afternoon in a Pac-12 regular-season finale. The Ducks have won nine of the last 10 games in the series and own a 64-47-10 all-time record against the Beavers.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oregon -16.5

Oregon will be trying to win for the eighth time this season, a mark it hasn't reached since 2015. The Ducks are three games behind Washington State for first place in the North Division, leaving them out of the hunt for a berth in the conference championship game, but they can better their bowl possibilities with a win against Oregon State. The Beavers won't appear in a bowl game for the fifth straight season but will look to finish their campaign on a winning note after dropping their previous three games. That didn't happen last year, when the Ducks routed Oregon State 69-10 in the most one-sided contest in the 121-game history of the series.

ABOUT OREGON (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12)

Dillon Mitchell continues to dominate opposing secondaries during Pac-12 play. Mitchell is one of two wide receivers in the FBS who has accumulated more than 1,000 receiving yards in conference play. The 6-2 junior from Memphis, Tenn. leads the Pac-12 in several receiving categories, including yards (1,105), first-down catches (47), receptions of 50 yards or more (four) and 100-yard games (six).

ABOUT OREGON STATE (2-9, 1-7)

The Beavers will do their best to keep Oregon's offense off the field, and running back Jermar Jefferson has done a good job of that this season. He has rushed for 1,316 yards, the most by an Oregon State true freshman, and can become the third newcomer in program history with eight 100-yard rushing efforts in a season. The Beavers have shown balance with their passing game, as three receivers have at least 50 receptions for the first time since 2009.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oregon QB Justin Herbert has 22 touchdown passes and two interceptions in nine career Pac-12 road games.

2. Herbert has thrown touchdown passes to 10 different receivers this season, which is tied for second in the Pac-12.

3. Oregon State needs 411 total yards against Oregon to rank 10th in school history in total yardage for a season.

PREDICTION: Oregon 48, Oregon State 31

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.