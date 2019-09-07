Penn State football vs. Buffalo: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - No. 14 Penn State had some fun in its opener against an FCS squad, showcasing what figures to be a dominant defense and getting some solid play from new quarterback Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions will try to dismantle another opponent before the schedule intensifies when they host Buffalo on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Penn State -29.5

Clifford threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in just over one half of play in his first career start during last Saturday's 79-7 rout of Idaho, fueling Penn State's biggest point total since 1991. "I need to watch the tape to really give an evaluation," Clifford told reporters. "But when you score 79 points, it's not a bad day at the office." The Nittany Lions finished with a lopsided 673-145 advantage in total yards and scored the game's first 65 points. They figure to be slightly more tested against the Bulls, who cruised to a 38-10 win in their opener against Robert Morris on Aug. 29.

ABOUT BUFFALO (1-0)

Matt Myers threw for two TDs and ran for another in the opener while becoming the first freshman to start at quarterback for the Bulls in 28 years, but he will face a vastly different scene Saturday night. "This will be a big one for him to operate in a hostile environment before 100,000 plus against an excellent football team," coach Lance Leipold told reporters of Myers. "We really like the future of Matt Myers." Sophomore Jaret Patterson led Buffalo with 90 yards on 12 carries and he was one of four players to make a reception as Myers made only 10 attempts through the air.

ABOUT PENN STATE (1-0)

Star junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos burst out of the gate with 2 1/2 sacks against the Vandals and he thinks his defense will overwhelm opponents at times this year. "Yeah, [offenses] get tired at some point when you just keep getting the work over and over and over again," he told reporters. "Fatigue sets in. I'm just really proud of all those guys performing." The Nittany Lions piled up seven sacks as a team, including one by senior cornerback John Reid, who also picked up his sixth career interception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Nittany Lions sophomore WR KJ Hamler had 115 receiving yards and two TDs, 16 rushing yards and 28 punt return yards in the opener.

2. Penn State plays rival Pittsburgh next week before beginning Big Ten play Sept. 27 at Maryland.

3. The Bulls won the first meeting in 1900 and the Nittany Lions took the next two in 2007 and 2015.

PREDICTION: Penn State 48, Buffalo 14

