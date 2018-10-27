Penn State football vs. Iowa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. - Iowa saw an upset bid against Penn State last year disappear on the final play of the game, a damaging blow that kicked off a 3-5 stretch. The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes seek a measure of revenge when they visit the 16th-ranked Nittany Lions on Saturday for a key Big Ten battle.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Penn State -6.5

Trace McSorley's touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson with no time on the clock lifted Penn State to a dramatic 21-19 victory at Iowa in 2017, the Lions' fourth consecutive win in the series and one that has the Hawkeyes looking for a more complete effort this time around. "Really, just learning the importance of playing four quarters," Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley - who threw for two TDs in that loss - told reporters of what it will take to win in State College. "From the beginning to the end of the game, really just making sure that we're locked in." Iowa has won three in a row, including last week's 23-0 triumph over Maryland and a 42-16 victory at Indiana the previous Saturday. Penn State narrowly avoided a third straight loss by surviving 33-28 at the Hoosiers last week despite being outgained by 137 yards and recording 12 fewer first downs.

ABOUT IOWA (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten)

Stanley threw for just 86 yards last week but his team barely needed anything from the junior's arm, as the defense held Maryland to only 115 total yards. A.J. Epenesa picked up his sixth sack - tied for second in the conference - and Anthony Nelson, who has five sacks, sealed the shutout with a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Epenesa and Nelson are part of a defensive line that Penn State coach James Franklin said was "the best front that we have faced in two years."

ABOUT PENN STATE (5-2, 2-2)

McSorley completed 19-of-36 passes at Indiana and his completion percentage has fallen to 53.9 from 66.5 last year, but the senior continues to do loads of damage with his legs. He torched the Hoosiers for 107 yards and two TDs on the ground and is 185 yards shy of becoming the top rushing quarterback in program history (Michael Robinson, 1,637). McSorley and junior running back Miles Sanders are among four players tied for the Big Ten lead with eight rushing scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Johnson and fellow WR DeAndre Thompkins both left Penn State's win at Indiana with injuries but Franklin is optimistic they will be available.

2. Hawkeyes TE T.J. Hockenson leads all Big Ten tight ends with 424 receiving yards.

3. Iowa is 7-6 all time in State College.

PREDICTION: Penn State 24, Iowa 23

