Penn State football vs. Kent State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. - Penn State eased some concerns following an uneven home opener by thrashing a state rival on the road last week. The 10th-ranked Nittany Lions will try to give the home fans a better showing Saturday when they host Kent State in their final non-conference tune-up prior to Big Ten play.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Penn State -35

After needing overtime to get past Appalachian State two weekends ago, Penn State overcame a slow start at Pittsburgh in primetime Saturday night to crush the Panthers 51-6. Trace McSorley threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for the Nittany Lions, who forced three turnovers and held Pitt to 55 yards passing. "I'm proud of how we played," coach James Franklin said at his weekly press conference. "I think we took a step in the right direction, cleaned up some things. Played aggressive. Played fast. Thought we really did well at the line of scrimmage, both the defensive line and offensive line." The Golden Flashes will be playing their second Big Ten opponent, having already lost at Illinois 31-24 after taking a 14-point lead into halftime.

ABOUT KENT STATE (1-1)

Sophomore quarterback Woody Barrett has three passing TDs and two rushing scores through the first two games while tossing three interceptions. He is one of three Golden Flashes with over 100 yards on the ground, including Justin Rankin (team-high 199) and Jo-El Shaw, who had 12 rushes for 105 yards and three TDs in last week's 54-14 win over Howard. Senior linebacker Matt Bahr had 11 tackles and forced a fumble in the victory as Kent State held the Bison to 270 total yards while forcing four turnovers.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-0)

McSorley lost some weapons from last year but he has a new one in redshirt freshman wide receiver KJ Hamler, who has three touchdowns - including one on a 32-yard run at Pitt - through the first two games. Junior Miles Sanders rushed for a career-high 118 yards against the Panthers while averaging 7.4 yards per carry. McSorley needs 12 rushing yards to become the second Nittany Lions quarterback with 1,000 for a career and he is 257 passing yards away from becoming the second to throw for 8,000.

EXTRA POINTS

1. McSorley threw for 209 yards and two scores and ran for 47 yards in a 33-13 win over Kent State in his first career start Sept. 3, 2016.

2. Rankin had 82 rushing yards in the 2016 loss at Penn State, which was a career high until he recorded 147 last week.

3. The Nittany Lions have won all five meetings by a combined margin of 144-29.

PREDICTION: Penn State 52, Kent State 17

