Purdue football vs. Missouri: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Head coach Jeff Brohm of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts in the second quarter of a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium on August 30, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Missouri takes its high-powered offense on the road for the first time in 2018 as it visits Purdue on Saturday. The Boilermakers have won four straight in the all-time series, including a 35-3 rout at Missouri last season, but are off to a disappointing 0-2 start this year.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Missouri -6

Missouri is 2-0 for the first time since 2015 and has won eight straight regular-season games dating to last season, averaging 49.9 points in those contests. The Tigers won their final three road games last year, but coach Barry Odom is eager to see how the 2018 team performs in its first contest away from home. “It’ll be a true test to see how mature we are to be able to handle it,” Odom told the school’s athletics website. The Boilermakers are looking to bounce back from a stunning 20-19 loss to Eastern Michigan last week.

ABOUT MISSOURI (2-0)

The Tigers have one of the nation’s most dangerous passing attacks that is led by quarterback Drew Lock, who completed 33-of-45 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 51 yards and a score in last week’s 40-13 rout of Wyoming. Lock’s favorite targets have been Emanuel Hall (342 yards, three touchdowns), Johnathon Johnson (100, two) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (64, one). The defense has limited its first two opponents to 262.5 yards per game while registering 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

ABOUT PURDUE (0-2)

Despite the 0-2 start, the Boilermakers are averaging an impressive 271.5 rushing yards and an FBS-best 8.1 per carry. Purdue has a trio of dangerous players in running backs D.J. Knox (229 rushing yards, two TDs) and Markell Jones (136 rushing yards) and freshman receiver Rondale Moore, who broke a 46-year-old program record with 313 all-purpose yards in the season-opening 31-27 loss to Northwestern. The defense has been woeful, however, allowing 408.5 yards per game - including an average of 291 through the air, which does not bode well against Lock and the Tigers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Lock has passed for at least 200 yards in 12 straight games and 20 of his last 21.

2. Purdue WR Jared Sparks could line up opposite his younger brother, Missouri CB Adam Sparks.

3. Boilermakers LB Cornel Jones leads the FBS with 6.5 tackles for loss, including 2.5 sacks.

PREDICTION: Missouri 34, Purdue 23

