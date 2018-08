Jackson Tyner #14 of the Rice Owls in the pocket against the Houston Cougars in the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Houston Cougars won 38 to 3 .(Photo by Thomas B. SheaGetty Images)

HOUSTON - The Prairie View A&M Panthers will travel to Rice Stadium on Saturday to battle the Rice Owls in the season opener.

WATCH: ESPN+

Details: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

You can follow along with live score updates below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.