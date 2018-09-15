Rutgers football vs. Kansas: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jonathan Hilliman #23 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights flexes after punching in a touchdown against the Texas State Bobcats during the second quarter at High Point Solutions Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by…

LAWRENCE, Mich. - Kansas looks to keep the momentum of its first road win in nine years when it hosts non-conference foe Rutgers on Saturday. The Jayhawks defeated Central Michigan 31-7 last weekend to snap a 46-game road losing streak while the Scarlet Knights are coming off a 52-3 setback at No. 4 Ohio State.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports Net. LINE: Kansas -3

Rutgers struggled all game against the Buckeyes offensively but is certainly better than that one game, with quarterback Artur Sitkowski having passed for 205 yards and a touchdown the previous week before totaling only 38 versus Ohio State. Turnovers have been a problem for the freshman though, as he's thrown four interceptions in his 48 pass attempts as a Scarlet Knight. Kansas got a big offensive boost from freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr. in his collegiate debut as he rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns against the Chippewas after sitting out the season opener because of eligibility issues. The threat of Williams in the backfield should open up things for the passing offense led by Peyton Bender, who has thrown for 317 yards and three touchdowns this season.

ABOUT RUTGERS (1-1)

Coach Chris Ash is doing his best to get the ball into sophomore running back Raheem Blackshear's hands this season, and with good reason, as Blackshear leads the team with 161 yards from scrimmage. While Blackshear is solid running the ball -- 21 rushes for 93 yards and a touchdown -- it's his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield that has been the most help for the Rutgers offense as he leads the team with 10 receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. As Sitkowski gets more comfortable with looking downfield at his wide receivers, Blackshear may see the ball less, but for now, he's been the team's most reliable offensive weapon and will continue to get touches against the Jayhawks.

ABOUT KANSAS (1-1)

Senior linebacker Joe Dineen Jr. has continued to be a tackling machine for the Jayhawks this season, notching double-digit tackles in each of the team's first two contests. After recording 16 tackles in the season opener, Dineen had 14 tackles and his first career interception against Central Michigan, earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. Dineen led the nation with 93 solo tackles in 2017 and was third with 137 total tackles, and the Jayhawks will need him to continue that play, especially when conference play begins next week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Rutgers failed to reach 100 yards of offense in either half against Ohio State, finishing with a total of 134.

2. Kansas WR Steven Sims Jr. (16 career touchdowns) is two TDs away from tying Kerry Meier for second in school history.

3. The Jayhawks have forced seven turnovers through two games after recording nine in 2017.

PREDICTION: Kansas 27, Rutgers 20

