San Jose State football vs. Northern Colorado: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Spartans battle Bears

By Gracenote

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose State Spartans are hosting the Northern Colorado Bears at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

TV: None -- KKSF, 910 AM radio at 10 p.m. Thursday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Spartans are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
  • COLD:  Spartans are 1-12 ATS in their last 13 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Spartans are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 non-conference games.
  • COLD:  Spartans are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Over is 5-1 in Spartans last 6 home games.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-1 in Spartans last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 9-2 in Spartans last 11 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 8-2 in Spartans last 10 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-1 in Spartans last 5 games in August.
  • HOT:  Under is 4-1 in Spartans last 5 games as an underdog.

