San Jose State football vs. Northern Colorado: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose State Spartans are hosting the Northern Colorado Bears at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.
TV: None -- KKSF, 910 AM radio at 10 p.m. Thursday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Spartans are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Spartans are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.
- COLD: Spartans are 1-12 ATS in their last 13 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Spartans are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 non-conference games.
- COLD: Spartans are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Spartans last 6 home games.
- HOT: Over is 5-1 in Spartans last 6 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- HOT: Under is 9-2 in Spartans last 11 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 8-2 in Spartans last 10 games as an underdog of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Spartans last 5 games in August.
- HOT: Under is 4-1 in Spartans last 5 games as an underdog.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.