Running back Zamore Zigler #34 of the San Jose State Spartans runs against the UNLV Rebels during their game at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 41-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose State Spartans are hosting the UC Davis Aggies in the season opener at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

WATCH: No TV, San Jose radio only

Details: 10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018

You can follow along with live score updates below.

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.