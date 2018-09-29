SMU football vs. Houston Baptist: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Head coach Sonny Dykes of the Southern Methodist Mustangs during play against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on September 7, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas - First-year coach Sonny Dykes has a decision to make as SMU prepares for a non-conference meeting with visiting FCS-foe Houston Baptist on Saturday. The quarterback job is up in the air after making in-game changes the past two weeks.

Third-year starter Ben Hicks was benched late in a loss to Michigan and freshman William Brown started last week's American Athletic Conference-opener against Navy. Hicks returned to lead the Mustangs to an overtime touchdown and gaming-winning two-point conversion. "I've always been ready to play," Hicks told The Dallas Morning News. "I told myself to be ready, because if I wasn't it would have looked bad and I might not have ever gotten another shot." Huskies sophomore linebacker Langston Tunson leads the FCS with 17.7 tackles per game, including a school-record tying 19 stops against McNeese three weeks ago.

ABOUT HOUSTON BAPTIST (1-2)

Sophomore quarterback Bailey Zappe has thrown for 789 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions and endured eight sacks. Bruising sophomore running back Dreshawn Minnieweather (296 yards, three TDs) while David Racine (seven catches, 212 yards) and Jeremy Smith (three catches, 14 yards) each have three touchdown catches. Junior defensive end Andre Walker boasts three tackles for loss and a sack for a defense that has forced eight turnovers and eight sacks.

ABOUT SMU (1-3)

Brown (232 yards passing, four TDs, zero interceptions) threw for 150 and two scores in his first start while Hicks (492 yards, four TDs, two interceptions) was 3-for-3 on his overtime drive. Senior Braeden West has run for 274 yards and the team's only two rushing scores while SMU averages 100.8 yards on the ground. SMU is ranked 124th nationally in scoring defense at 40.8 points after allowing 40-plus points to ranked TCU and Michigan teams.

1. SMU has won eight of its last nine games against FCS teams, losing only to James Madison in 2015.

2. Houston Baptist, in its fifth season of football, is 0-3 against FBS opponents - allowing 112 points in those games.

3. Junior WR James Proche (28 catches, 357 yards, four TDs) has double the number of receptions as SMU's second-best receiver - West.

PREDICTION: SMU 31, Houston Baptist 13

