SMU football vs. Tulsa: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

TULSA, Okla. - SMU looks to become bowl eligible for the second straight year when it visits turnover-prone Tulsa in Saturday's American Athletic Conference regular-season finale. The Golden Hurricane have 23 turnovers - including two in Navy territory in last week's loss - and opponents have turned them into 72 points.

TV: 3:30 ET, CBS Sports Network. LINE: SMU -2.5

"When you turn the tape on and see they have had some issue with that, it does nothing but make you want to create more of them," SMU coach Sonny Dykes told the Dallas Morning News. "It's always a point of emphasis for us." The Mustangs have 21 takeaways, including a pair of interceptions by both safety Patrick Nelson and cornerback Kevin Johnson. Junior Ben Hicks, already SMU's career passing leader, will face a Tulsa defense that leads the American in passing yards allowed (161.5 yards) but gives up 30.1 points per game. Tulsa redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Boomer - making his eighth consecutive start - will try to continue his improvements in the finale.

ABOUT SMU (5-6, 4-3 American)

Hicks has thrown for 1,557 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in the five games since regaining his starting job. Junior receiver James Proche (82 catches, 1,016 yards, 11 touchdowns) moved into seventh place in SMU's career list with 2,541 receiving yards. Sophomore Reggie Roberson Jr. (49 catches, 764 yards, six TDs) and senior running back Braeden West (33 catches, 314 yards, one touchdown) are among the nine Mustangs who have caught touchdown passes.

ABOUT TULSA (2-9, 1-6)

Boomer completed 35.1 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first three starts but has improved to 57 percent with six passing scores and one interception since. Sophomores Shamari Brooks (878 yards, six touchdowns) and Corey Taylor II (793 yards, 10 TDs) give the Golden Hurricane two solid options in the ground game. Junior linebacker Cooper Edmiston leads Tulsa with 103 tackles - including seven for loss - and has three interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tulsa has entered the fourth quarter with a lead five times and lost three of those games.

2. Tulsa senior C Chandler Miller will make his 50th consecutive start Saturday, which is a school record.

3. Edmiston and SMU senior DT Jake Hall are among 15 players tied for third nationally with three fumble recoveries.

PREDICTION: SMU 35, Tulsa 31

