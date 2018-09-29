South Carolina football vs. Kentucky: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jake Bentley #19 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts after a play against the Georgia Bulldogs during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Tyler Lecka/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Behind the play of running back Benny Snell, Jr. and linebacker Josh Allen, No. 17 Kentucky is off to its best start in decades heading into Saturday's SEC matchup with visiting South Carolina. The Wildcats defeated their second ranked team of the season last week to open 2-0 in the conference for the first time since 1977 and can keep it going with a fifth straight victory over the Gamecocks.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: Kentucky -1.5

Snell racked up 165 yards and four touchdowns in a win over No. 19 Mississippi State to pass Randall Cobb as the school's all-time leader in touchdowns with 39 and Allen was his usual disruptive force on the defensive side of the ball. Though neither was highly recruited coming out of high school as Snell was considered a three-star prospect and Allen received only a handful of offers from FBS schools, both are receiving national attention, including a recently launched Heisman Trophy campaign for Snell. "I know Josh and I know Benny. I know the type of player they are and the maturity that they have," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops told the media. "I don't anticipate anything different from those guys in their approach." The Gamecocks rebounded from a lopsided defeat to No. 3 Georgia in their SEC opener by defeating Vanderbilt last week behind 100-yard performances from running back Rico Dowdie and wide receiver Shi Smith.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (2-1, 1-1 SEC)

As was the case in last season's 23-13 victory for Kentucky, South Carolina's fate will likely rest with the arm of quarterback Jake Bentley. The Gamecocks were limited to 54 rushing yards and 2.7 yards per carry in last season's meeting and the Kentucky defense has been one of the better units against the run this season, permitting 106 yards per game (21st nationally). Bentley threw for 304 yards - the second 300-yard game of his career - in last season's meeting, including hooking up with Deebo Samuel for a 68-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, but also threw a pair of interceptions.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (4-0, 2-0 SEC)

Allen is moving up the school record books, including currently being tied for fourth in career sacks with 17.5 and tied for 11th in tackles for loss with 25, but that is not why he returned for his senior season. "We came back to change the program," the 6-5, 260-pound native of Montclair, N.J. told the media. "We came back to make history. We came back to win the SEC. We just got to keep it up." Allen, who also has seven forced fumbles in his career, was an all-state wide receiver as a junior at Abbeville High School in Alabama before returning to play his senior season in his hometown of Montclair.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kentucky is 14th in the FBS at converting third downs (52.1 percent) while South Carolina is fourth in third-down conversion defense (24.2 percent).

2. Snell, who is poised to become the third Kentucky player to rush for 3,000 career yards, is seventh among FBS active career leading rushers with 2,964 yards and third in touchdowns.

3. Bentley ranks in the top 10 in South Carolina history in several statistics, including completions (441), attempts (688), yards (4,994) and touchdowns (33).

PREDICTION: Kentucky 28, South Carolina 24

