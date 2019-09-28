South Carolina football vs. Kentucky: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Ryan Hilinski #3 of the South Carolina Gamecocks drops back to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Kentucky's promising start to the season has dissipated while South Carolina has yet to find much about which to be optimistic through four weeks. Both teams will try to jump-start their seasons with an SEC East victory when the Gamecocks host the Wildcats on Saturday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network. LINE: South Carolina -2.5

The Wildcats and Gamecocks each limp in after back-to-back losses and are in need of something positive. South Carolina followed a scrappy effort in a loss to No. 2 Alabama with a dismal 34-14 loss at Missouri last week, while Kentucky squandered a second-half lead against Florida on Sept. 14 and never recovered from a poor start in last week's 28-13 setback at Mississippi State. It doesn't help that both teams have lost their starting quarterback to injury, forcing South Carolina freshman Ryan Hilinski and Troy transfer Sawyer Smith into starting roles. Kentucky has won five in a row against the Gamecocks, including two straight on the road, with South Carolina's last victory in the series coming in 2013.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

The Wildcats lost starting quarterback Terry Wilson to a torn patellar tendon in the second game of the season, but Smith has done a respectable job running the offense, passing for 575 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in two-plus contests. Asim Rose (74.2 yards per game, two touchdowns) and Kavosiey Smoke (69, three) lead a solid rushing attack, and receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. is a versatile threat. Defense has been an issue, as the Wildcats have surrendered 438 and 421 total yards in the last two games, respectively.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-3, 0-2)

The Gamecocks still are looking for their first win over an FBS team, as their lone victory was a rout of FCS Charleston Southern. The offense hasn't been the issue, even with starting quarterback Jake Bentley's season ending early, as Hilinski has averaged 257.3 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in three starts and the ground game has been solid. The defense has been another story, as defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw leads the SEC with four sacks but hasn't had much help from a unit that has given up more than 420 total yards in each of its three games against FBS opponents.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wildcats P Max Duffy leads the FBS in punting average (51.2 yards), while South Carolina P Joseph Charlton (48.9) ranks second.

2. South Carolina's Bryan Edwards leads the SEC in punt-return average (22 yards).

3. Kentucky has made 125 consecutive extra points, the seventh-longest active streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 27, Kentucky 24

