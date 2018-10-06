South Florida football vs. UMass: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AMHERST, Mass. - South Florida hopes to continue its unbeaten string after enjoying a bye week when the Bulls visit independent Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon for its final non-conference contest. USF has knocked off two Power Five teams (Georgia Tech, Illinois) on the way to a 4-0 start, but the Bulls have been somewhat inconsistent as they prepare to play a game in the state of Massachusetts for the first time in the program’s history.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, WTTA-Channel 38 (USF), NESN (UMass). LINE: USF -14

"We're getting ready to hit an eight-week stretch here where we're going to have to go play our best football," USF coach Charlie Strong told reporters. "We have yet to play our best ball up until this point. We can improve at every position." South Florida can start 5-0 for the second straight season if it continues to get big performances from former Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett, who has thrown for eight touchdowns and run for four more. Defensive Coordinator Ed Pinkham will run the show for UMass this week in place of head coach Mark Whipple, who was suspended for one game after using the word “rape” in his postgame comments while talking about the officials’ calls in the loss to Ohio last week. The Minutemen have struggled on defense all season, but they have several strong offensive weapons with senior receiver Andy Isabella leading the way in their first-ever matchup with USF.

ABOUT USF (4-0)

Barnett has completed 64 percent of his pass attempts while averaging almost 275 yards through the air, and the ground attack is improving with junior Jordan Cronkrite (304 yards, two TDs) taking on a big role. Barnett boasts four quality receiving targets, including freshman Randall St. Felix (17 catches, 296 yards), junior Darnell Salomon (13, 288, 4 TDs), senior Tyre McCants (22, 214) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (14, 182). The Bulls must do better job containing opponents’ rushing attack (244.8 yards per game against, 122nd in the nation), but senior linebacker Khalid McGee (42 tackles) is off to a strong start.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (2-4)

Isabella has caught at least two passes in 30 straight games and hauled in 12 during last week’s 58-42 setback against Ohio to give him 41 receptions (7 TDs) overall this year. The Minutemen have used three different quarterbacks this season with senior Andrew Ford putting up the best numbers with 841 passing yards, a 65.5 completion percentage and six TDs, but he has been intercepted four times. Senior running back Marquis Young has 372 of his 3,212 career rushing yards this year and is eighth in the nation in all-purpose yards per game (161.3), while linebacker Bryton Barr leads the defense with 82 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. McCants needs 82 receiving yards to move into fourth all time at USF and three TDs to tie Antoine Davis (17) for first.

2. UMass junior CB Isaiah Rodgers from Tampa had a career-high 13 tackles and an interception return for a score last week.

3. USF RBs Trevon Sands, Duran Bell Jr. and Elijah Mack all missed the last game and could be available for Saturday’s contest.

PREDICTION: USF 42, UMass 24

