Stanford football vs. Cal: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BERKELEY, Calif. - After snapping a 14-game losing streak to USC last week, California looks to end another lengthy skid Saturday against visiting Stanford in the 121st installment of the Big Game. Cal has lost its last eight meetings against the Cardinal, which dropped back-to-back games against the Washington schools before cruising to a 48-17 win over Oregon State last week.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network. LINE: Stanford -2.5

Quarterback Chase Garbers threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help Cal gain bowl eligibility for just the second time in seven seasons with last week’s 15-14 win over USC. The story of Cal’s season has been defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter’s unit, which has allowed an average of 90.5 rushing yards and 12.5 points over its last four games. The Bears are looking to finish ahead of Stanford in the Pac-12 standings for the first time since 2008 but will need another strong defensive effort to contain quarterback K.J. Costello. The 6-5 junior has thrown 10 touchdown passes in the past three games and ranks first in the Pac-12 in passing efficiency and second in the conference in passing yards per game.

ABOUT STANFORD (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12)

Tight end Colby Parkinson had six catches for 166 yards and tied a school record with four touchdowns against Oregon State, helping the Cardinal record a season-high 596 yards of total offense, including 244 on the ground. JJ Arcega-Whiteside (11 touchdown receptions) missed the game with an ankle injury, but coach David Shaw is optimistic that his top receiver will be available Saturday. Bryce Love had 11 carries for 90 yards last week but has battled injuries all season and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, well below his 8.1 average from last year.

ABOUT CAL (6-4, 3-4)

Lineman Luc Bequette was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week after recording a career-high eight tackles, including two sacks and a forced fumble, in the win over USC. While inside linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk and Evan Weaver lead the team in tackles, cornerback Traveon Beck had his third interception of the season last week and continues to draw raves from coach Justin Wilcox. Running back Patrick Laird had three touchdowns against the Beavers and finished with 153 rushing yards in last season’s 17-14 loss to Stanford.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford holds a 63-46-11 lead in the all-time series -- including a 27-21-6 advantage at Berkeley.

2. Cal S Ashtyn Davis is averaging 27.8 yards per kick return, which ranks first in the Pac-12 and sixth in the nation.

3. Stanford PK Jet Toner has missed the past two games due to injury and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Cal 27, Stanford 23

