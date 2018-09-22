Stanford football vs. Oregon: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bryce Love #20 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates after scoring on a seven yard touchdown run against the USC Trojans in the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by…

EUGENE, Ore. - After cruising through the non-conference portion of its schedule, No. 19 Oregon takes a step up in competition Saturday when the Ducks host Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love and seventh-ranked Stanford. Love missed last week’s win over UC Davis with an undisclosed injury but is expected to start against Oregon, which ranks fifth nationally in rushing defense at 1.96 yards per carry.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Stanford -2

The Ducks were rarely challenged in wins over Bowling Green (58-24), Portland State (62-14) and San Jose State (35-22) but will need to play a complete game to avenge last season’s 49-7 loss at Stanford. Love rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in that win over the Ducks but has yet to find his rhythm this season as opponents look to contain the dynamic senior. Saturday’s contest features another Heisman Trophy candidate in Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who is tied for second nationally with 12 passing TDs. The Ducks are eighth in the country in scoring at 51.7 points per game but will be tested by a Stanford defense that has given up a total of 23 points in wins over San Diego State (31-10), USC (17-3) and UC Davis (30-10).

ABOUT STANFORD (3-0, 1-0 Pac-12)

Quarterback K.J. Costello threw a pair of scoring passes in last week’s win over UC Davis to JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who is off to a strong start with 13 receptions while averaging 24.9 yards per catch. Coach David Shaw is looking for more consistency from his squad but has been pleased by the play of linebackers Bobby Okereke and Joey Alfieri, a Portland native who has 18 tackles through three games. “We're still growing,” Shaw told reporters. “We still have flashes of being really good and some flashes of not being really good, but I think in spots we’re getting better."

ABOUT OREGON (3-0, 0-0)

Linebacker Justin Hollins had two tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in last week’s win over San Jose State as the Ducks held the Spartans to 29 yards net rushing and fewer than 300 yards of offense. Hollins and fellow linebacker Jalen Jelks have combined for 9.5 tackles for loss with 5.5 sacks, while nose guard Jordon Scott has drawn praise from coach Mario Cristobal for his leadership. Tony Brooks-James was held to 39 rushing yards in last week’s win but could receive a heavy workload if Stanford focuses on stopping the Ducks’ passing game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Stanford holds a 48-32-1 lead in the series – including 16-13 in Eugene.

2. Oregon is averaging 42.9 points per game over 18 contests since 2016 with Herbert in the starting lineup.

3. Oregon backup QB Braxton Burmeister will miss his second straight game due to a left knee injury.

PREDICTION: Stanford 27, Oregon 23

