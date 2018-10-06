Stanford football vs. Utah: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Bryce Love #20 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates after scoring on a seven yard touchdown run against the USC Trojans in the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by…

STANFORD, Calif. - Conference play has become increasingly treacherous for Utah, which is 4-11 in its last 15 games against Pac-12 opponents since October 2016. The Utes look to reverse the trend Saturday when they visit No. 14 Stanford, which fell from the ranks of the unbeaten last week after allowing 550 total yards in a 38-17 loss at Notre Dame.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Stanford -5

The Utes are facing a third straight Pac-12 North opponent to begin conference play following back-to-back losses to Washington (21-7) and Washington State (28-24). Linebacker Chase Hansen has a team-high 34 tackles to lead an impressive Utah defensive unit, but the team’s offense ranks 11th in the conference in scoring at 22.3 points per game. Stanford is also looking to generate more offense after being dominated at the line of scrimmage by Notre Dame, which held the Cardinal to 229 yards on 51 plays and limited Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love to 73 yards on 17 carries. “We’ve got to run the ball better, and we’ve got to be able to stop the run,” coach David Shaw told reporters. “They’re pretty straightforward things that we take pride in. We didn’t do that last week.”

ABOUT UTAH (2-2, 0-2 Pac-12)

Zack Moss had his second 100-yard rushing game of the season in the loss to the Cougars, but the Utes were held to one field goal in the second half and need more consistency from quarterback Tyler Huntley, who has four touchdowns and two interceptions. Huntley’s favorite target is sophomore Britain Covey, who has a team-high 27 catches for 284 yards but was a non-factor last week with two receptions for 22 yards. Coach Kyle Whittingham has been pleased with his special teams unit – including preseason All-American Mitch Wishnowsky, who averages 43.7 yards per punt.

ABOUT STANFORD (4-1, 2-0)

Love missed the team’s win over UC Davis last month due to injury and left the loss at Notre Dame in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but the dynamic senior is expected to play against the Utes. Stanford’s offensive line allowed five sacks and struggled to protect quarterback K.J. Costello, who completed 15 of 27 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown, a 4-yarder to JJ Arcega-Whiteside. The defense is led by a pair of senior linebackers in Joey Alfieri (3.5 sacks) and Sean Barton, a Salt Lake City native who has a team-high 38 tackles.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah is 3-0 all-time at Stanford but lost last season’s meeting in Salt Lake City by a 23-20 score.

2. The Utes have allowed a total of 17 second-half points through four games.

3. Stanford’s 11-game home winning streak is tied for third-best nationally with Clemson and Washington.

PREDICTION: Stanford 27, Utah 17

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.