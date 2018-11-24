Syracuse football vs. Boston College: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Andre Cisco #19 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the Wagner Seahawks at the Carrier Dome on September 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. - Last season, Boston College and Syracuse finished fifth and seventh, respectively, in the seven-team ACC Atlantic Division. This season, they are both in the top half of the league heading into Saturday's regular-season finale pitting the host Eagles against the 19th-ranked Orange.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Boston College -7

Boston College was enjoying a terrific season before absorbing back-to-back defeats to Clemson and Florida State over its last two outings. The Tigers are a national championship contender, of course, but the loss to the Seminoles left the Eagles searching for answers after turnovers and a poor rushing game proved insurmountable. They certainly won't be getting any sympathy cards from the Orange, who were pounded by Notre Dame 36-3 last week, when they endured turnover and rushing issues of their own. Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey (upper-body injury) missed most of the Notre Dame game and is questionable to face BC this weekend.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (8-3, 5-2 ACC)

The Orange's only losses have come to Clemson and Pittsburgh - the two division winners in the ACC - and Notre Dame, which appears headed to the College Football Playoff. Dungey has accounted for 26 touchdowns (14 passing, 12 rushing) and would once again give way to redshirt freshman Tommy DeVito (14-of-31, 105 yards, two interceptions versus Notre Dame) if he's unable to play Saturday. Jamal Custis leads the team with 758 receiving yards and five touchdowns, but he has only three catches for 24 yards in the last two games.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (7-4, 4-3)

A.J. Dillon ran a season-high 37 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns against Florida State, and although he has 77 carries over the last three games and none of them have gone for more than 17 yards. Anthony Brown threw a pair of interceptions against the Seminoles, however he did connect with Jeff Smith on a touchdown while finding Kobay White for seven catches and 121 yards. Brown has not thrown more than one touchdown in six straight games, but on the bright side, he has thrown an interception in just three of the 11 contests this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dillon is the first ever Eagles player with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

2. Boston College is seeking its first eight-win season since 2009.

3. Eagles CB Hamp Cheevers leads the nation with seven interceptions.

PREDICTION: Boston College 37, Syracuse 23

