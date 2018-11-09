Syracuse football vs. Louisville: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Andre Cisco #19 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the Wagner Seahawks at the Carrier Dome on September 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - In the midst of a three-game winning streak and a climb up the rankings, No. 13 Syracuse hosts slumping Louisville in an ACC matchup on Friday. The Orange are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013, ranked 13th in the College Football Playoff rankings, and have a chance, with a win against the Cardinals, to go undefeated at home for the first time since 2001.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Syracuse -21

The key for the Orange has been a dynamic offense featuring senior quarterback Eric Dungey (13 passing TDs, 10 rushing TDs). He was quiet last week in a 41-24 triumph over Wake Forest, but the team racked up five rushing scores - one by Dungey - in scoring 40-plus points for the third straight game. In all, Syracuse is averaging 43.3 points to rank eighth nationally, while the Louisville defense comes in at 125th nationally in defense (40.8 points allowed per game). The Cardinals were smashed by Clemson last week, 77-16, as the team gave up 661 total yards, including 492 on the ground.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (2-7, 0-6 ACC)

This current six-game skid is the longest losing streak for Louisville since the team dropped 10 in a row spanning the 1997 and 1998 seasons. "I'm not too happy with the way we played, particularly on defense," coach Bobby Petrino said, "but you have to take your hat off to Clemson." The veteran coach hopes his team bounces back behind Jawon Pass, who has completed more than 58 percent of his passes only once all season and has thrown at least one interception in seven of the nine games.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (7-2, 4-2)

This is a big game for the Orange, who cannot afford a loss if they hope to reach a major bowl game, especially with meetings with Notre Dame (netural site) and Boston College (road) still remaining on their schedule. While Dungey has been solid, fellow senior Jamal Custis leads the team in receiving yards (734) and receiving scores (five). "Can't say enough about what (the seniors have) done to change this culture ... and give us an opportunity to do greater things in the future," coach Dino Babers said. "Whatever happens, they're going to be known as the class that got this thing turned around and headed in the right direction."

EXTRA POINTS

1. Louisville has taken four straight meetings, including a 56-10 thumping of the Orange last season.

2. Syracuse has won 13 of its last 16 weekday games.

3. The Orange are a plus-12 in turnover margin, the best mark in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Syracuse 55, Louisville 19

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.