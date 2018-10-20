Syracuse football vs. North Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Andre Cisco #19 of the Syracuse Orange celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the Wagner Seahawks at the Carrier Dome on September 8, 2018 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse's breakthrough season has hit a sudden snag. The Orange look to snap a two-game losing streak Saturday when they host North Carolina in ACC action.

TV: 12:20 p.m. ET, Raycom Sports. LINE: Syracuse -9.5

The Orange opened the campaign 4-0 before a crushing loss at Clemson preceded an overtime setback against Pittsburgh. The team now plays four of its next five at home, beginning with Saturday's contest against a North Carolina squad that has reached 20 points only once this season. The Tar Heels absorbed a painful loss against Virginia Tech in their last contest, melting down in the fourth quarter en route to a 22-19 defeat. This is the first meeting between the teams since 2003 even though they have been ACC foes for the last five years.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-4, 1-2 ACC)

The Tar Heels' Michael Carter fumbled near the end zone with a chance to possibly ice the game, and the Hokies took the ensuing turnover 98 yards in 18 plays before scoring the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds to go. "Give them the credit, they made the plays when they had to and they got it done," North Carolina coach Larry Fedora said, adding: "We just didn't make enough plays to win the football game. And we had a lot of opportunities." Quarterback Cade Fortin (knee) is unlikely to play this weekend - and may be out long-term - which could put Nathan Elliott back under center.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (4-2, 1-2)

Eric Dungey completed under 48 percent of his passes for the third time this season versus Pitt and failed to reach 200 passing yards, although he did add his sixth rushing TD in the last three games. "It hurts," Dungey said. "I hate losing. It hurts. ... I've been saying all week Pitt's a dangerous team. We weren't on the same page, the receivers and I on some plays, but we'll get it fixed." Since holding Florida State to seven points, Syracuse has allowed an average of 30.6 points in its last three outings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Since back-to-back terrific games against East Carolina and Pitt, North Carolina RB Antonio Williams has totaled 51 rushing yards and no touchdowns in the last two games.

2. Syracuse LB Kielan Whitner has been the team's leading tackler in each of the last four weeks.

3. Orange freshman K Andre Szmyt leads the nation in kicking points (78).

PREDICTION: Syracuse 33, North Carolina 21

