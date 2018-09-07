TCU football vs. SMU: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

DALLAS - No. 16 TCU did exactly what it was supposed to do in Week 1 by thrashing an FCS opponent, hopefully preparing it for a schedule that is about to get considerably tougher. The Horned Frogs will get their first shot in front of a visiting crowd when they travel across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area to SMU on Friday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: TCU -21.5

TCU, which faces Ohio State in Week 3 before diving into the Big 12 slate, got a long look at the duel-threat abilities of sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson in the 55-7 victory over Southern last week. "It was awesome just to be out there with my guys," Robinson told reporters after his five-touchdown performance. "We've been working since January. Just to finally get out there and get a game under our belts, it was a really, really cool experience." The Mustangs are going to need to step up on defense against Robinson and company after surrendering 529 total yards in a 46-23 loss at North Texas on Saturday. SMU, which is under the guidance of new coach Sonny Dykes, trailed 36-0 in the fourth quarter and allowed at least 31 points in seven consecutive games going back to last season.

ABOUT TCU (1-0)

Robinson's three passing TDs and two rushing scores gave him a leg up on fellow sophomore Michael Collins in what is still an open quarterback competition. Collins impressed with his arm strength in Week 1, adding a passing score and 71 yards in five attempts. "Mike can sling it," wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who caught one of Robinson's TD passes, told reporters. "He is pretty consistent, and just like Shawn, if he can gel and get in a rhythm then we can just mold into one."

ABOUT SMU (0-1)

Dykes' offense managed only 24 yards in the first half against North Texas, and the Mustangs finished with four rushing yards in the contest. Dykes, who took over last December and coached the 51-10 Frisco Bowl loss to Louisiana Tech, served as an offensive analyst under Gary Patterson at TCU last season after being fired as the coach of California and is known for his offensive acumen. SMU's most explosive offensive player in Week 1 was running back Braeden West, who did his best work as a receiver with three catches for 86 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for a score.

EXTRA POINTS

1. TCU CB Michael Onyemaobi suffered an undisclosed season-ending injury in Week 1.

2. TCU took 10 of the last 11 meetings in the series, including a 56-36 victory last season.

3. Horned Frogs freshman WR Derius Davis was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after catching a TD pass and returning a punt for a score in the opener.

PREDICTION: TCU 50, SMU 17

