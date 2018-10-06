Temple football vs. East Carolina: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Frank Nutile #8 of the Temple Owls throws a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - After winning three games last season, East Carolina has a chance to match that total Saturday against host Temple. The Pirates rallied in the final six minutes to upend Old Dominion last week and now must contend with an Owls team that has knocked off the Pirates in each of the last four seasons.

TV: Noon ET. LINE: Temple -11.5

East Carolina scored nine points in the final 5:22 last week with Jake Verity kicking the decisive field goal in the final minute. Reid Herring threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, but the Pirates may turn to the running game in their matchup with Temple. The Owls allowed 275 rushing yards in last week's 45-35 setback against Boston College, wasting a strong rushing performance of their own. Ryquell Armstead had 171 yards and four TDs on the ground for Temple, which is looking to get back to .500 on the season.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (2-2, 0-1 AAC)

The Pirates have recorded 15 sacks in the last two games and have given up one sack or less in eight of their last 10 outings - a solid formula for success for any football team. Herring averages nearly 47 passing attempts per game with Trevon Brown, Blake Proehl and Deondre Farrier all reeling in between 18 and 21 catches this year. Anthony Scott, the team's leading rusher at only 208 yards, has scored a TD in the Pirates' two wins and been held out of the end zone in their two losses.

ABOUT TEMPLE (2-3, 1-0)

Anthony Russo is expected to see the bulk of the action Saturday despite struggling the last two weeks to the tune of 27-of-65 passing with no touchdowns and four interceptions. On the bright side, no team in the nation has more defensive touchdowns than the Owls (five). They have scored a non-offensive touchdown in every game, including fumble recoveries, blocked kicks and interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Temple's 35 points last week were its most in a defeat since 2013.

2. Armstead is seeking his fifth straight game with at least 100 rushing yards.

3. East Carolina is 20-3 in its last 23 games where the team has amassed at least 200 rushing yards.

PREDICTION: Temple 29, East Carolina 24

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.