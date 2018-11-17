Tennessee football vs. Missouri: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Jarrett Guarantano #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers looks to pass during a game against the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennesee won the game 59-3. (Photo by Donald…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Things didn’t go especially well during Derek Dooley’s three seasons as coach at Tennessee, but he hopes to have better luck when he returns to Knoxville as Missouri’s offensive coordinator on Saturday. Dooley and the Tigers’ high-powered offense are aiming for a third consecutive win after an 0-4 start in SEC play.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Missouri -6

“He’s done a nice job of leading (the offense), not only with the players, but the staff,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said of Dooley. “He has an ability to lead. He has helped our football team and program become better.” Tennessee is coming off an impressive 24-7 win over Kentucky, its second triumph over a ranked opponent this season, and needs one more victory to secure bowl eligibility. The Tigers hold a 4-2 advantage in the series that dates to 2012, including a 50-17 rout last season in which they rolled up 433 rushing yards. The teams combined for 100 points and 1,349 total yards in the Volunteers' home win in the last meeting in 2016.

ABOUT MISSOURI (6-4, 2-4 SEC)

Drew Lock and the passing game draw plenty of attention, but the Tigers have registered 474 rushing yards in their back-to-back wins - with Damarea Crockett accounting for 236. Missouri will be without one of Lock’s favorite targets for a second straight game as tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (shoulder) is out, as are wide receiver Nate Brown (groin) and cornerback Adam Sparks (foot). The latter's absence is a blow to an already suspect secondary, but the Tigers have been tough against the run.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (5-5, 2-4)

The Vols have played a brutal schedule, with four of their five losses coming against current top-25 teams. The defense that struggled against strong competition early has allowed a total of 10 points in consecutive wins and linebacker Darrell Taylor registered four sacks in last week’s victory against Kentucky. The Vols rushed for 215 yards last week despite possessing a ground attack that ranks last in the SEC while quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has made a school-record 143 straight pass attempts without an interception.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Tennessee has thrown only two interceptions, the second-fewest in the nation and fewest by a team with at least 100 pass attempts.

2. Lock (11,342) needs 187 passing yards to overtake Georgia’s David Greene for second place on the SEC’s all-time list.

3. Missouri has won seven consecutive games in November and is 8-2 in the month under Odom.

PREDICTION: Missouri 30, Tennessee 27

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.