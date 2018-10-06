Texas A&M football vs. Kentucky: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies rolls out looking for a receiver in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field on September 8, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The top running backs in the SEC will go head-to-head Saturday when No. 15 Kentucky visits Texas A&M for a conference showdown. Benny Snell, Jr., the conference's No. 1 back, will lead the unbeaten Wildcats into action against the Aggies and No. 2 Trayveon Williams.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Texas A&M -5.5

Snell and Williams, who have combined for better than 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns this season, will have their work cut out for them as they are to face two of country's top rushing defenses. The Aggies lead the SEC and are sixth in the country in rushing yards allowed per game at 85 yards and the Wildcats are not far behind at 111.4 yards, and have permitted only three rushing touchdowns. "They can run the football. Snell, I have never seen a guy who can take what looks like a one-yard run and all of a sudden it is eight," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher told the media. "He's a very patient runner. He finds spaces in places where there are not spaces." Both teams have backup runners who can get the job done when called upon, including Kentucky's Asim Rose, who has averaged seven yards per carry and has scored four touchdowns on 33 attempts, and the Aggies' Jashaun Corbin and Kwame Etwi.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (5-0, 3-0 SEC)

Terry Wilson hasn't had to win any games with his arm, but the sophomore quarterback may get his chance against the Aggies. Wilson has two touchdown passes on the season, both against Florida, against five interceptions and has yet to eclipse 163 passing yards in a game this season. "Good player getting better with every opportunity," coach Mark Stoops told the media of Wilson, who has rushed 300 yards and three touchdowns, including a 105-yard game against the Gators. "You can't get more people than they put in the box against us, so they are always going to load up, they have to."

ABOUT TEXAS A&M (3-2, 1-1)

When the Aggies get in the red zone, sophomore Kellen Mond, who is one four Power 5 quarterbacks with at least seven passing touchdowns and four rushing scores this season, looks to Jace Sternberger. The junior is second on the team in receptions (17) and yards (256), and leads the SEC in receiving touchdowns for a tight end with four. Sternberger, who transferred from Kansas, needs two more touchdowns receptions to set the school's single-season record, which is held by Rod Bernstine (1986) and Jamie McCoy (2008), who caught five apiece.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Aggies have scored at least 14 points in 32 straight games, which is the longest streak in the SEC and third-longest among Power 5 schools (Oklahoma, West Virginia).

2. The Wildcats have not started 6-0 since the 1950 squad opened with 10 straight wins.

3. Texas A&M has dropped six straight games to ranked opponents, including losses this season to No. 2 Clemson 28-26 and No. 1 Alabama 45-23.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 27, Texas A&M 23

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.