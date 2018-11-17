Texas football vs. Iowa State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Keaontay Ingram #26 after a touchdown in the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim…

AUSTIN, Texas - No. 18 Iowa State is coming on fast in the Big 12 and can post its sixth straight victory if it's able to upend No. 14 Texas on Saturday. The visiting Cyclones and Longhorns are tied for third place in the league standings and only Saturday's winner will remain eligible to win the Big 12 title.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network. LINE: Texas -3

Iowa State has scored at least 27 points in every game during its winning streak and has given up 14 points or fewer three times during the hot stretch. "There's still a lot of work to be done. We're still a young football team," Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said after his team doubled up Baylor 28-14 last weekend. "I think what's exciting is that I sit here right now knowing that our best is still out there." Texas avoided a third straight loss with a 41-34 triumph at Texas Tech its last time out as Lil'Jordan Humphrey made an athletic touchdown grab in the final minute. "He's as good a jump ball guy as there is in the country. We're already in field-goal range," Longhorns coach Tom Herman said. "If we get one-on-one coverage, we're going to try for the win."

ABOUT IOWA STATE (6-3, 5-2 Big 12)

The Cyclones have only posted a single-season winning streak longer than five games twice in their history - a seven-game run in 1938 and a six-game streak in 2002. Brock Purdy threw one touchdown and ran for another in the win over Baylor while playing interception-free football for the third straight game. Hakeem Butler had one of his quietest games of the season with three catches for 25 yards, snapping his streaks of three straight 100-yard games and four consecutive games with a touchdown.

ABOUT TEXAS (7-3, 5-2)

Sam Ehlinger tossed four touchdown passes last week, finishing a crisp 22-of-34 for 312 yards without an interception. In fact, the sophomore quarterback has not been picked off since Week 1, when he threw two interceptions against Maryland, and has 18 touchdowns and no picks since that contest. Ehlinger also has nine of the team's 17 rushing TDs, while Keaontay Ingram and Tre Watson have combined for over 1,000 rushing yards and six scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Longhorns' three losses have come by a total of nine points.

2. Texas has won 13 of the 15 all-time meetings with Iowa State.

3. The Cyclones' defense has held eight of its 11 opponents below its season scoring average.

PREDICTION: Texas 49, Iowa State 43

