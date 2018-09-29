Texas football vs. Kansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Keaontay Ingram #26 after a touchdown in the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim…

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas State coach Bill Snyder is looking for any improvements when the Wildcats host red-hot Texas on Saturday in Big 12 Conference action. No. 22 Texas bounced back from its opening loss with three straight wins and Snyder would like to see the Wildcats - who have won five straight at home against the Longhorns - to make some strides.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Texas -8

"It is not a team yet with an identity," Snyder said of his team during Tuesday's press conference. "I am looking for improvement in all aspects of the game. The consistency is not there for sure. We need to improve to the point where we are consistently improving." The Wildcats have struggled offensively and defensively, getting outscored 66-16 in two losses to ranked teams. The Longhorns have played solid defense during the win streak, allowing 17.0 points and 108.3 rushing yards per contest. Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger's consistent play - nine total touchdowns and no turnovers in the past three games - has also helped Texas bounce back from that loss to Maryland.

ABOUT TEXAS (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Ehlinger (978 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, two interceptions) has a pair of reliable receivers in Lil'Jordan Humphrey (352 yards, three scores) and Collin Johnson (299 yards, two scores) - who each have at least 20 catches. Freshman safety Caden Sterns has three interceptions in four games while junior safety Brandon Jones leads Texas with 29 tackles. Senior linebackers Gary Johnson (25 tackles, six tackles for loss) and Anthony Wheeler (23 tackles) have been solid but Texas will be without junior defensive end Malcolm Roach (foot) for several more weeks.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (2-2, 0-1)

Sophomore Skylar Thompson (505 passing yards, four TDs, one interception) and junior Alex Delton (259, one, two) will likely continue to split time at quarterback, but Snyder has yet named a starter for Saturday. Junior Alex Barnes leads the ground game with 69.2 yards per game and one of the team's two rushing touchdowns while the quarterbacks combine for another 73 yards per outing. Junior receiver Isaiah Zuber has a team-best 24 catches for 356 yards and three scores after back-to-back 100-yard games - the first two of his career.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ehlinger needs 107 yards to become the program's 15th player to reach 3,000 career passing yards.

2. Kansas State's veteran offensive line, which returns five starters from last year, has allowed 15 sacks in four games.

3. Texas outscored its past two opponents - then-ranked USC and TCU - 42-3 after halftime.

PREDICTION: Texas 34, Kansas State 20

