Texas football vs. USC: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas can't afford too many mistakes when it hosts No. 21 USC on Saturday night. The Trojans are too good on defense for the Longhorns to continue to make drive-stalling errors.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Texas -3

Texas enters Saturday's rematch with USC ranked near the bottom nationally in penalty yards (110th), third-down percentage (112th) and red-zone offense (113th). "The biggest barrier? It's execution," coach Tom Herman told the media Monday. "We have got to coach our guys to be consistent. We can't have any self-inflicted wounds too." The Longhorn defense will try to pressure USC freshman quarterback JT Daniels - who has been sacked six times in two games - into mistakes. Daniels played through a bruised throwing hand and had three turnovers in last week's loss to Stanford.

ABOUT USC (1-1)

Daniels has thrown for 497 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions but has plenty of options. Senior Aca'Cedric Ware (159 rushing yards, one touchdown) leads a stable of running backs while sophomore Tyler Vaughns, freshman Amon-Ra St. Brown and junior Michael Pittman are making big plays in the passing game. A senior-heavy defense - led by linebackers Cameron Smith (16 tackles, 3.0 for loss) and Porter Gustin (eight tackles, 2.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks) - will be without starting safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (shoulder).

ABOUT TEXAS (1-1)

Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger (500 passing yards, two interceptions) has spread his four touchdown passes to four different players, including leading receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (13 catches, 191 yards). California graduate transfer Tre Watson (126 rushing yards) and sophomore Daniel Young (68 rushing yards) will get the bulk of the ground game as freshman Keaontay Ingram (101 yards, two scores) is doubtful with a knee injury. Senior defensive back P.J. Locke III leads Texas with 14 tackles while freshmen safeties Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster each had interceptions in last week's win against Tulsa.

EXTRA POINTS

1. A victory would allow Texas to join Michigan and Ohio State as only programs with 900 all-time wins. Texas' 800th program win came against USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl.

2. The Trojans are ranked 18th nationally in passing yards allowed (140.0) and have recorded 14 tackles for loss along with five sacks.

3. Watson played against USC twice during his four years at Cal, recording 165 yards on eight kickoff returns as a freshman and rushing for 33 yards and catching a 22-yard touchdown pass as a junior in 2016.

PREDICTION: Texas 27, USC 24

