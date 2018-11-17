Texas Tech football vs. Kansas State: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Colt Garrett #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders hands off to Mason Reed #29 during the game against the Lamar Cardinals on September 08, 2018 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech won the game 77-0. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Kansas State has gone to a bowl game in each of its last eight seasons and hasn't missed the postseason since 2009. But the Wildcats must win their final two games to keep that streak alive, starting with Saturday afternoon's Senior Day contest with Texas Tech.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU LINE: Texas Tech -6

There has been some speculation that this could also be the final home game at Bill Snyder Family Memorial Stadium for 79-year-old Kansas State coach Bill Snyder who has compiled a 214-116-1 record in 27 seasons during two stints as the Wildcats' head coach. The Kansas City Star ran a commentary last Thursday with a headline, "The time has come for Bill Snyder to step down as K-State football coach" after the Wildcats suffered back-to-back losses at Oklahoma (51-14) and struggling TCU (14-13). Snyder, who signed a new five-year contract in August that includes a $3 million buyout, has remained mum and focused on trying to send his seniors out with a victory against a Texas Tech team that has lost three straight and needs to win one of its final two games to become bowl eligible. "I think it's been a difficult year for everyone," Snyder said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. "It's probably, at the end of the day, maybe the sensitivity of the season is a little greater with seniors because it is their last year."

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (5-5, 3-4 Big 12)

Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he doesn't expect starting quarterback Alan Bowman to play at Kansas State as he continues to recover from his second lung injury this season, and Tech also could be without running back Ta'Zhawn Henry who didn't play in last week's wild 51-46 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma with a turf-toe injury. Sophomore Jett Duffey replaced Bowman and became the latest Tech quarterback to record 500 yards of total offense in last week's 41-34 loss to Texas, passing for 444 yards and four touchdowns while adding 80 yards on the ground. Junior wide receiver Antoine Wesley leads the Big 12 in receptions (78) and receiving yards (1,347) to go along with nine TD grabs while linebacker Jordyn Brooks had 15 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, to lead the defense against Texas.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (4-6, 2-4)

Junior Alex Barnes is the main man on the Wildcats' offense and rushed for 117 yards and two TDs on 22 carries in a 21-17 victory over Kansas last week. Quarterback Skylar Thompson did not dress for the win over the Jayhawks while continuing to recover from a concussion suffered in the Nov. 3 loss at TCU, but he could be back Saturday with Snyder hinting that freshman John Holcombe could also see action in the final two games. Cornerback Duke Shelley, who sat out the win over Kansas with an undisclosed injury, is listed as the starter on this week's two-deep and ranks fifth nationally among active players in career passes defended with 39, including eight interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas Tech ranks second in the nation in passing offense (383.4 yards per game) and is ninth in scoring offense with an average of 41.8 points per game.

2. Wesley leads the FBS with 17 catches of 30 yards or longer.

3. The series between Kansas State and Texas Tech is tied at nine wins apiece, but the Wildcats have won the last three.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 28, Kansas State 21

