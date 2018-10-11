Texas Tech football vs. TCU: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Colt Garrett #12 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders hands off to Mason Reed #29 during the game against the Lamar Cardinals on September 08, 2018 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech won the game 77-0. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Texas - At this point, TCU is not giving its fans much reason for optimism. The scuffling Horned Frogs continue a three-game homestand Thursday when high-powered Texas Tech visits in a Big 12 showdown.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: TCU -7

The Horned Frogs, who were ranked 14th before losing back-to-back games to No. 3 Ohio State and No. 14 Texas last month, narrowly escaped Iowa State their last time out. They needed a field goal with 37 seconds remaining to avoid a three-game skid, and now face a Red Raiders team that is playing well of late. Texas Tech won three straight games in September before giving No. 6 West Virginia all it could handle in a 42-34 defeat to close out the month. The Red Raiders played the second half of that contest without quarterback Alan Bowman (partially collapsed lung), who is expected to play Thursday.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-2, 1-1 Big 12)

The Red Raiders lead the nation in total offense (591.4 yards per game) and rank eighth in scoring offense (48.4 points) entering Thursday's matchup. Bowman, a freshman who threw for 605 yards and five touchdowns against Houston on Sept. 15, is completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,680 yards with a crisp 11-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The team has 18 rushing touchdowns, including seven from leading rusher Ta'Zhawn Henry, while Jett Duffey - who relieved Bowman at quarterback last week - is averaging 8.0 yards per carry on 21 attempts.

ABOUT TCU (3-2, 1-1)

TCU failed to reach 300 total yards of offense against Iowa State and also committed three turnovers, but still prevailed thanks to a crisp 13-of-22 conversion rate on third and fourth downs, combined with a strong defensive effort. Shawn Robinson is expected to play after he suffered a shoulder injury late in the Cyclones game, although he has surpassed 200 yards passing only once in five games this season. Darius Anderson (316 yards) is the team's leading rusher despite a poor two-game stretch (24 carries for 57 yards) heading into Thursday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texas Tech WR Antoine Wesley leads the Big 12 with 124.2 receiving yards per game.

2. TCU has won three of the last four meetings, including a 27-3 rout a season ago.

3. The Horned Frogs are looking to win their ninth straight home game.

PREDICTION: TCU 39, Texas Tech 37

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.