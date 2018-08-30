UCF football vs. Connecticut: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

McKenzie Milton #10 of the UCF Knights looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the first half at Nippert Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael ReavesGetty Images)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - Central Florida may be hard-pressed to match its magical undefeated 2017 season, but the Knights begin a new campaign Thursday night at Connecticut in an American Athletic Conference battle expecting to make noise again.

Junior quarterback McKenzie Milton, who was eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year, leads the way for 23rd-ranked UCF and former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel takes over as coach.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU. LINE: UCF -23

“Every quarter or every phase of our offseason has gotten better and better,” Heupel, who replaced Scott Frost after he moved on to Nebraska, told reporters. “There’s a little bit of uneasiness, naturally, when you go into a new phase because they don’t know exactly what to expect. … and they’ve transitioned really well.”

Milton threw for 37 touchdowns and ran for another eight last season as the Knights averaged a nation-best 48.2 points, capped by a 34-27 Peach Bowl victory over Auburn, and he still has plenty of weapons to use against an inexperienced UConn defense.

Coach Randy Edsall begins the second season of his second stint with the Huskies and needs to replace nine starters on defense, but has told reporters this freshman class may be the best he has ever had at UConn.

The Huskies’ offense is more seasoned with senior David Pindell taking over full time at quarterback after he passed for more than 200 yards in the last three games of 2017, including 201 against UCF.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (2017: 13-0)

Missouri finished in the top 10 in the nation for total offense last year under Heupel, a former Oklahoma quarterback, and Milton should prosper despite losing his top receiver Tre’Quan Smith to the NFL.

Junior All-Conference center Jordan Johnson anchors the offensive line for the Knights, who return sophomore Otis Anderson and junior Adrian Killins Jr. (790 rushing yards) at running back along with junior receiver Dredrick Snelson (46 catches, 695 yards, eight TDs).

New defensive coordinator Randy Shannon must replace some key people, but senior linebacker Pat Jasinski (104 tackles) and senior safety Kyle Gibson (four interceptions) are back to lead.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (2017: 3-9)

Edsall told reporters of Pindell: “He seems a lot faster, looks a lot faster than what he was a year (ago). Not a guy that talks a lot, but the kid is really respected, and he’s a hard worker.”

The Huskies return their top rusher in sophomore Kevin Mensah (561 yards, four TDs), but redshirt freshman Zavier Scott from Texas was listed as the starter on this week’s depth chart.

Senior Hergy Mayala (43 catches, 615 yards, seven TDs in 2017) keys the receiving corps that includes five players (also tight end Aaron McLean and wideouts Keyion Dixon, Quayvon Skanes and Tyraiq Beals) who registered at least 30 receptions last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCF WR Tre Nixon is added to the mix after transferring from Ole Miss where he spent two seasons - one as a redshirt.

2. UConn sophomore CB Tyler Coyle is the top returnee on defense after recording two interceptions and 67 tackles in 2017.

3. The Knights have won three of the five previous meetings, including a 49-24 triumph last year in Orlando, Fla.

PREDICTION: UCF 48, UConn 21

More college football scores

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.