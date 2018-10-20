UCLA football vs. Arizona: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Bolu Olorunfunmi #4 of the UCLA Bruins tries to break through the Oklahoma Sooners defense at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bruins 49-21. (Photo by…

PASADENA, Calif. - UCLA hopes to build off last weekend when the Bruins host Arizona in a Pac-12 game on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. UCLA ended a five-game losing streak to start the season by beating California 37-7 on the road Saturday, which also marked coach Chip Kelly's first win with the Bruins.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: UCLA -8

Arizona missed a chance to move to 3-1 in conference play by losing 42-10 at Utah last Friday night, and the Wildcats won't have dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate against the Bruins. Tate, a Heisman Trophy candidate coming into the season, will rest an ankle injury that has limited his mobility most of the season and drastically reduced his offensive production. Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin told reporters on Tuesday that sophomore Rhett Rodriguez - the son of former Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez - would get the start against the Bruins after throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown in just over half the game last Friday. Look for the Wildcats to also give freshman quarterback Jamarye Joiner some snaps if Rodriguez is unable to move the ball.

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12)

Tate rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns against the Bruins last season, while running back Nick Wilson rushed for another 135 and another two scores in the 47-30 win at Tucson, but Tate is sidelined and Wilson has used up his eligibility - leaving the run game largely in the hands of sophomore J.J. Taylor. He has been unable to build off his 284-yard rushing performance four weeks ago against Oregon State, failing to hit triple digits in the past three games. Taylor should get more opportunities if the Wildcats can keep the score close during the first half, something they were unable to accomplish in the loss to Utah last week.

ABOUT UCLA (1-5, 1-2)

The Bruins found an answer to their offensive woes when they began giving the ball to junior running back Joshua Kelley on a regular basis. He has seen his carries leap each of the past three weeks from 12 to 20 to 30 last week against California, and he rewarded UCLA with 157 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win. The UC Davis transfer seems to be making things easier for freshman quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has combined to complete 40-of-53 passes the past two games after finishing under 50 percent the previous two games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA has converted 13 of its past 28 third-down attempts (46 percent) over the past two games. They converted 17-of-56 third downs in the first four games (30 percent).

2. Arizona's opponents lead the FBS in penalty yards, and its past three opponents have been penalized a combined 40 times for 378 yards.

3. The Wildcats have forced eight turnovers in the past three games, the most in the Pac-12 in that span.

PREDICTION: UCLA 31, Arizona 28

