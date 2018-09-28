UCLA football vs. Colorado: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Bolu Olorunfunmi #4 of the UCLA Bruins tries to break through the Oklahoma Sooners defense at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bruins 49-21. (Photo by…

BOULDER, Colo. - Two programs who have had vastly different starts clash Friday night when winless UCLA visits unbeaten Colorado in Boulder. The game serves as the Pac-12 Conference opener for both teams.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FS1. LINE: Colorado -10

The Buffaloes are 3-0 for the second straight season but are hoping this year brings a better finish as Colorado proceeded to drop seven of its nine Pac-12 games a season ago to finish last in the Pac-12 South. So far, the Buffaloes have beaten Colorado State (45-13), Nebraska (33-28) and FCS-foe New Hampshire (45-14), but that trio of teams is a combined 1-10 on the season. It’s been the mirror-opposite for UCLA, whose first three foes – Cincinnati, No. 5 Oklahoma and Fresno State – are a combined 10-1 so far. Regardless, the Chip Kelly Era is off to a rough start, and the Bruins are hoping to avoid their first 0-4 record since 1971, when they finished 2-7-1.

ABOUT UCLA (0-3, 0-0 Pac-12)

Quarterback issues have helped lead to the Bruins’ winless start as opening game-starter Wilton Speight was lost to a back injury, and dual-threat freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson has started the two games since, even while the latter’s father generated headlines by criticizing Kelly’s play calling on Twitter. Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Devon Modster, who started two games a season ago in place of the injured Josh Rosen, announced last Friday that he is transferring from the program, leaving the Bruins thin on backup options. Kazmeir Allen and Bolu Olorunfunmi have led the tailback rotation, combining to rush for 237 yards and five TDs while strong safety Adarius Pickett is averaging a team-best 13.3 tackles per game.

ABOUT COLORADO (3-0, 0-0)

The Steven Montez-Laviska Shenault connection has clicked 26 times for 455 yards and three touchdowns so far, and the sophomore wide receiver easily leads the FBS with his average of 151.7 receiving yards per game. Virginia Tech transfer Travon McMillian paces the Buffaloes on the ground with 290 yards and three TDs on 33 carries after rushing for a career-high 162 yards against New Hampshire. Sophomore linebacker Nate Landman leads the defense with 11.3 tackles per outing and has intercepted a pair of passes.

EXTRA POINTS

1. UCLA has won six of the seven meetings since Colorado joined the Pac-12 in 2011, including a 27-23 home win last season.

2. Shenault also has three carries for 10 yards and a TD on the ground and earlier this week was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

3. Penalties (23 for 199 yards), pass protection (12 sacks allowed) and turnovers (five) have hampered the Bruins this season.

PREDICTION: Colorado 34, UCLA 23

