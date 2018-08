AMHERST, Mass. - The Duquesne Dukes will travel to Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday to battle the Massachusetts Minutemen in the season opener.

WATCH: Eleven Sports Network

Details: 5:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

You can follow along with live score updates below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.