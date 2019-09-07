UMass football vs. Southern Illinois: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

AMHERST, Mass. - The Massachusetts Minutemen are battling the Southern Illinois Salukis at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts.
TV: NESNplus or FloFootball.com at 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Salukis are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Salukis are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Salukis are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after accumulating less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- COLD: Minutemen are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Minutemen are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games in September.
- COLD: Minutemen are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games on fieldturf.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Over is 6-0 in Salukis last 6 games on fieldturf.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Minutemen last 5 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Salukis last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Salukis last 5 games after allowing less than 100 yards rushing in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Salukis last 5 non-conference games.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Salukis last 5 games in September.
More college football scores
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.