UNLV football vs. Southern Utah: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Rebels battle Thunderbirds

By Gracenote

Quarterback Armani Rogers #1 of the UNLV Rebels looks to throw against the UTEP Miners during their game at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Rebels defeated the Miners 52-24. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - The UNLV Rebels are battling the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

TV: UNLVRebels.com at 10 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Thunderbirds are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 vs. MWC.
  • COLD:  Rebels are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Thunderbirds are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
  • COLD:  Thunderbirds are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 non-conference games.
  • COLD:  Rebels are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 10.5 or greater.
  • COLD:  Rebels are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Over is 4-0 in Rebels last 4 games as an underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 6-1 in Rebels last 7 games as an underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 5-1 in Rebels last 6 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.

