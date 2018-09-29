USC football vs. Arizona: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown #8 celebrates with tight end Tyler Petite #82 of the USC Trojans after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the UNLV Rebels at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 1, 2018 in…

TUCSON, Ariz. - After stumbling out of the gate with back-to-back losses to BYU and Houston to start the Kevin Sumlin Era, the Arizona Wildcats will bring a two-game winning streak into Saturday night's key Pac-12 South Division home game with defending conference champion USC. The contest with the Trojans kicks off a tough five-week stretch for the Wildcats that includes home games with nationally-ranked Oregon and California and road dates at Utah and UCLA.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: USC -3

First up is a game with USC which also is 2-2 and comes in off a wild, 39-36 victory over previously unbeaten Washington State last Friday night. If last year's game between the Trojans and Wildcats is any indication, don't be surprised to see a similar high-scoring shootout on Saturday night. Arizona, with quarterback Khalil Tate running 32 yards for one touchdown and passing for two more, rallied from a 22-point third quarter deficit to tie USC before the Trojans, behind a pair of one-yard scoring runs by Ronald Jones II, pulled out a 49-35 victory in a contest that featured 57 second-half points. "USC is a very, very talented team," Sumlin said at his weekly news conference. "They're explosive on the perimeter. Special teams-wise, they're up near the top of the league. They're big and athletic up front (on defense) and have a lot of guys who can run. We've got our work cut out for us this week."

ABOUT USC (2-2, 1-1 Pac-12)

After managing a total of 109 yards rushing in back-to-back losses at Stanford (17-3) and Texas (37-14) where they finished with a net minus-5 yards on the ground, the Trojans got their run game going in the comeback win over the Cougars with Vavae Malepeai (13 carries, 78 yards) and Stephen Carr (eight carries, 77 yards) combining for 155 yards on 21 carries, including a two-yard TD run by Malepeai that proved to be the game-winner. That took some pressure off improving true freshman quarterback JT Daniels who had the best game of his young career, completing 17-of-26 passes for 241 yards, three TDs and no interceptions. "It was critical for our confidence and our psyche," USC coach Clay Helton said of rallying from a 30-17 deficit to pull out the victory. "To be able to fight back like that in the second half and be able to finish a game like that in the fourth quarter, it can only build confidence and help your football team."

ABOUT ARIZONA (2-2, 1-0)

Like the Trojans, Arizona appeared to make big strides in the run game in a 35-14 victory at Oregon State last week, finishing with 442 yards on 51 attempts (8.7 average) including a Reser Stadium-record 284 yards and two scores on 27 attempts by sophomore tailback J.J. Taylor. Tate, who entered the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate after rushing for 1,411 yards and 12 touchdowns and throwing for 1,541 yards and 14 TDs in 2017, has thrown eight TD passes this season but has rushed for only 31 yards and two scores on 23 attempts as Sumlin has focused on Tate's pocket-passing development so far this season. Linebacker Colin Schooler has 44 tackles, including a career-high four for loss against the Beavers, and leads a defense that could be minus top cornerback Jace Whittaker who has only played in part of one game this season because of an arm injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Schooler is tied for the NCAA lead for tackles for loss with an average of 2.5 per game.

2. The Trojans are 17-1 in their last 18 games against Pac-12 teams.

2. USC leads the series with Arizona 32-8 (not including a 2005 home win later vacated due to an NCAA penalty) and has won the last five meetings with the Wildcats and 14 of the last 16.

PREDICTION: USC 35, Arizona 31

