USC football vs. Colorado: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BOULDER, Colo. - The Southern Cal Trojans are battling the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.
TV: ESPN2 at 9 p.m. Friday. LINE: USC - 13.5, O/U: 63.5
AGAINST THE SPREAD
- HOT: Buffaloes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Buffaloes are 0-6 ATS in their last 6 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- COLD: Buffaloes are 0-5-1 ATS in their last 6 games after allowing more than 40 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Buffaloes are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games after scoring less than 20 points in their previous game.
- COLD: Trojans are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog of 3.5-10.0.
- COLD: Buffaloes are 1-8 ATS in their last 9 conference games.
OVER/UNDER
- HOT: Under is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games overall.
- HOT: Over is 5-0 in Trojans last 5 games after allowing less than 20 points in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Buffaloes last 4 games after allowing more than 450 total yards in their previous game.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Buffaloes last 4 games as a home favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Over is 4-0 in Buffaloes last 4 games as a favorite of 10.5 or greater.
- HOT: Under is 4-0 in Trojans last 4 games following a ATS win.
