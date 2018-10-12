Utah football vs. Arizona: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

The Utah Utes walk to the field before Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl against the West Virginia Mountaineers on December 26, 2017 at Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY - After opening Pac-12 Conference play with back-to-back losses to Washington and Washington State, Utah showed it still will be a factor in the South Division race by rebounding for an impressive 40-21 road upset of Stanford last week. Just how big a factor the Utes are will be determined by a two-game homestand that begins Friday night against Arizona.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Utah -13.5

The Wildcats (3-3, 2-1) are one of three teams ahead of Utah (3-2, 1-2) in the South Division. Another is USC (3-2, 2-1), which hosts first place Colorado (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday night and then visits Salt Lake City the following weekend. Utah also has a road date with the Buffaloes remaining on Nov. 17 so the Utes still control their own destiny when it comes to trying to earn a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Nov. 30 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. "It is a big positive that we can build off," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said of the 40-21 victory over the Cardinal. "Not only with the production but with the energy, the passion and the juice that they played with." Meanwhile, Arizona has bounced back from an 0-2 start to win three of its last four games including a 24-17 home win over Cal last Saturday.

ABOUT ARIZONA (3-3, 2-1 Pac-12)

The spotlight was on quarterback Khalil Tate and his chances of winning a Heisman Trophy entering the season, but it has been the Wildcat defense, led by sophomore linebackers Colin Schooler (66 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss) and Tony Fields II (45 tackles) that has opened eyes in Kevin Sumlin's first year in Tucson. Arizona has allowed an average of 18.3 points in its first three conference games and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the 24-17 victory over Cal. Tate, hobbled by an ankle injury and a new offense that stresses passing from the pocket, has rushed for only 109 yards and two touchdowns on 44 attempts but has thrown for 11 touchdowns while explosive sophomore tailback J.J. Taylor is averaging an even 100 yards per game and has scored four touchdowns.

ABOUT UTAH (3-2, 1-2)

The Utes lead the Pac-12 in total defense (296.4 yards per game), rushing defense (75.4) and pass efficiency defense (109.22) and are second in scoring defense, allowing an average of 17.2 points per game. Sophomore cornerback Jaylon Johnson was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week after returning an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and leads the secondary with 20 tackles while a stout front seven is led by senior linebacker Chase Hansen (10 tackles for loss) and junior defensive end Bradlee Anae (four sacks). Junior running back Zack Moss, who rushed for 160 yards and two TDs at Stanford, and junior quarterback Tyler Huntley, who completed 17-of-21 passes for 199 yards and a TD against the Cardinal and has 10 career completions of 40-or-more yards, lead a Ute offense that ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring (25.8).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Utah PK Matt Gay, the reigning Lou Groza Award winner and a consensus All-American, was the Pac-12's Special Teams Player of the Week after going 4-for-4 on field goals (49, 48, 37 and 34 yards) at Stanford

2. Arizona's defense has forced seven turnovers in its last two games after creating just one in the first four games.

3. Moss has scored a touchdown in seven straight games, dating back to the 2017 regular season finale against Colorado.

PREDICTION: Utah 34, Arizona 17

