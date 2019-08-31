College Football

UTEP football vs. Houston Baptist: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Miners battle Huskies

By Gracenote

Quarterback Ryan Metz #12 of the UTEP Miners looks to throw against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated UTEP 56-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas - The UTEP Miners are hosting the Houston Baptist Huskies at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

TV: ESPN+ at 8 p.m. Saturday

 

AGAINST THE SPREAD

  • HOT:  Miners are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Miners are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Miners are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite of 3.5-10.0.
  • COLD:  Miners are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • COLD:  Miners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games as a home underdog.
  • COLD:  Miners are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 home games.

OVER/UNDER

  • HOT:  Over is 4-0 in Miners last 4 games overall.
  • HOT:  Over is 6-1 in Miners last 7 games as a home underdog of 0.5-3.0.
  • HOT:  Under is 13-3 in Miners last 16 games as a home underdog of 3.5-10.0.
  • HOT:  Over is 4-1 in Miners last 5 games as an underdog.

