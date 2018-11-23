Virginia football vs. Virginia Tech: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Running back Jordan Ellis #1 of the Virginia Cavaliers runs with the ball during the second half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech looks to end an ugly four-game losing streak when it hosts Virginia as a home underdog on Friday afternoon. The Cavaliers also are looking to get back into the win column after Georgia Tech handed them a 30-27 overtime loss last weekend.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC LINE: Virginia -3.5

Wesley Wells kicked a 40-yard field goal in the first overtime and Virginia’s Brian Delaney missed his game-tying attempt from 35 yards as the Yellow Jackets rallied for the win. “The storyline is special teams' miscues," Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall told reporters after the game as his team also gave up a special-teams touchdown and botched a punt return. A season that started with such promise has been completely derailed as Virginia Tech has lost each game on the losing streak by an average of 21.3 points. The latest setback came on Saturday as Miami scored 28 unanswered points to close out the game, cruising to a 38-14 win over the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (7-4, 4-3 ACC)

The Cavaliers’ day can be summed up in an 11-second span as quarterback Bryce Perkins got pulled down in his own end zone for a safety before Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas returned the ensuing kick 77 yards for a touchdown. Perkins was otherwise solid on the day, throwing for 217 yards and a score on 21-of-26 passing and running for another 73 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The defense also managed to hold the vaunted triple-option attack of the Yellow Jackets to only 268 rushing yards on 52 attempts, which is nearly 100 fewer than their season average.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (4-6, 3-4)

The Hokies were able to drive for touchdowns in each of the first two quarters against the Hurricanes but a missed field-goal attempt and committed a turnover in the third that seemed to kill any momentum the offense had. Virginia Tech is struggling after halftime at home, as each of its last three opponents has outscored the team by 14 or more points in the third quarter. The run defense also is having its issues as Miami was able to pile up 168 rushing yards a week after Pittsburgh rumbled for 492.

EXTRA POINTS

1. In addition to its four-game losing streak, Virginia Tech has lost four straight at home - last winning there on Sept. 8 against William & Mary.

2. The Hokies have beaten the Cavaliers 14 straight times.

3. Virginia Tech has scheduled a conditional game against Marshall next week that only will be played should it beat the Cavaliers. The Hokies were forced to cancel a contest in September and need two wins to become bowl-eligible.

PREDICTION: Virginia 35, Virginia Tech 31

