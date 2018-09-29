Virginia Tech football vs. Duke: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

Eric Kumah #83 of the Virginia Tech Hokies celebrates with teammates after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 3, 2018 in…

DURHAM, N.C. - Still picking up the pieces following a stunning loss to Old Dominion, No. 24 Virginia Tech looks to regroup in time for Saturday’s conference battle at No. 23 Duke. The Hokies allowed 632 yards of offense in last week’s 49-35 loss and will need a much stronger effort against the Blue Devils, who have started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1952-53.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Duke -5

Virginia Tech opened the season with impressive wins over Florida State and William and Mary but struggled defensively against Old Dominion, which scored 35 points in the second half after entering the game as 28.5-point underdogs. “I was thoroughly embarrassed and disappointed in our play defensively, and I take full responsibility for it,” defensive coordinator Bud Foster told reporters. “That kind of display of just very inconsistent, poor-technique fundamentals, poor discipline — that’s just not who we are, and we’ll get that right.” Duke begins a stretch of eight consecutive ACC games after cruising to a 55-13 win over FCS-member N.C. Central last week. Quarterback Quentin Harris threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score while defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo had a team-high 11 tackles for the Blue Devils, who rank second in the conference in scoring defense at 15.2 points per game.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (2-1, 1-0 ACC)

The Hokies’ tumultuous week began with last Saturday’s loss to Old Dominion and continued the next day when coach Justin Fuente dismissed starting defensive end Trevon Hill from the team for "not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech.” The Hokies will also be without starting quarterback Josh Jackson for an extended period after the sophomore suffered a fractured left fibula late in last week’s loss. Junior Ryan Willis will make his first start since 2016, when he played for Kansas and threw nine touchdown passes and 10 interceptions as a true freshman.

ABOUT DUKE (4-0, 0-0)

Harris started last week and completed 15-of-27 passes for 202 yards and three TDs in place of Daniel Jones, who has missed the last two games due to a broken left clavicle but could return Saturday Running back Brittain Brown is averaging 5.6 yards per carry for the Blue Devils, who have opened with wins over Army, Northwestern, Baylor and N.C. Central. Linebacker Ben Humphreys and safety Dylan Singleton have a combined 63 tackles to lead the defense, which has scored a total of 31 points off turnovers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Virginia Tech is 12-2 against Duke since joining the ACC in 2004 – including 6-0 in Durham.

2. Duke is 15-4 in the month of September over the past four-plus seasons.

3. Virginia Tech has won 21 consecutive games when allowing 21 points or fewer.

PREDICTION: Duke 30, Virginia Tech 24

