Virginia Tech football vs. Marshall: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

BLACKSBURG, Va. - With an overtime win over in-state rival Virginia in the 100th edition of the Commonwealth Clash last Friday, Virginia Tech will host Marshall this Saturday needing a victory to gain bowl eligibility for a 26th straight season - thus extending the longest streak in the country. The school announced on Nov. 18 this game - taking the place of the East Carolina game canceled due to Hurricane Florence - would be played only if the Hokies needed a win to keep their bowl streak alive.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network. LINE: Virginia Tech - 4.5.

The task won’t be an easy one as Marshall comes to town riding a three-game winning streak, including a 28-25 victory over Florida International last Saturday which knocked the Panthers out of the Conference USA title game. “This (bowl) streak is really special and it’s hard to do,” Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster told the Roanoke Times. “We are going to play a really good and talented Marshall football team. I’d like to play someone else but it is what it is.” The Hokies extended their season when Brian Johnson kicked a 42-yard field goal in overtime and Emmanuel Belmar recovered a fumble on Virginia's ensuing possession to secure the 34-31 victory and snap a four-game losing streak. The Hokies needed some help just to get to the extra session, as wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley recovered a fumble by running back Steven Peoples in the end zone with 1:51 to play.

ABOUT MARSHALL (8-3)

Isaiah Green (14 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 55.7 completion percentage) finished 18-of-27 for 176 yards, two TDs and two interceptions against Florida International, Brenden Knox ran for 109 yards on 19 carries, linebacker Omari Cobb returned an interception 25 yards for a score and safety Brandon Drayton blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for another TD. Leading rusher Tyler King (655 yards, 6.1 per carry) is questionable with an injury, meaning Green could look more often to wideout Tyre Brady, who has 64 catches for 890 yards and nine TDs this season. Linebacker Chase Hancock (87 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and safety Malik Gant (83 tackles, eight for loss) lead a defense that has surrendered just 12.7 points per game during the win streak, 20.3 during the season (22nd in FBS) and 2.9 yards per carry.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (5-6)

Ryan Willis (57 percent completion, 2,185 yards, 18 TD, eight interceptions) completed 14-of-33 for 199 yards against the Cavaliers with a touchdown and two interceptions, while Peoples (682 yards) rushed for 96 yards on 19 carries as Tech finished with 453 yards of offense. Freshman Tre Turner (four catches, 69 yards, one run for 43 yards) made a one-handed grab of a Willis pass for a 7-yard touchdown that gave the Hokies a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, and moments later, blocked a punt that was recovered in the end zone by Jovonn Quillen. "He is a competitor. He really is. Obviously, he has talent, and he can run and those sorts of things, but he's a highly intelligent competitor,” coach Justin Fuente said of Turner. “If he continues to work, he's going to have a really nice career here. It's really nice to see guys like that be willing to play big roles on special teams. That sets a great a great example to our other players."

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Herd finished 6-2 in conference play, tied for second in the East Division. In its one game against a Power Five opponent, Marshall lost 37-20 to North Carolina State.

2. The last season Virginia Tech did not play in a bowl was 1992 after a 2-8-1 season.

3. Turner has caught four passes in each of the Hokies' past three games and has 22 grabs for 396 yards and three TDs this season.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 24, Marshall 16

